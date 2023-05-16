The 30 surnames in Northampton that could inherit thousands via unclaimed estates
A list of 30 surnames have been revealed by the Treasury that are linked to unclaimed estates of people who died in Northampton.
People with these surnames could be entitled to inherit thousands of pounds.
The latest Treasury list provides details of almost 6,500 unclaimed estates across the UK.
Official figures from 2021 showed that a total of £77 million in unclaimed inheritance was languishing in Treasury coffers.
Unclaimed estates, classed as ‘ownerless property’, occur when there is no will – or the beneficiaries of the will cannot be traced - and the next family member, following the rules of intestacy, cannot be found.
The Treasury only advertises estates with a net value of £500 or above.
The surnames of deceased people in Northampton where estates are unclaimed are:
- Ardrey
- Bellamy
- Bowers
- Clarke
- Crutchley
- Curram
- Daly
- Davies
- Ennew
- Galloway
- Greenhow
- Hamill
- Hobson
- Homann
- Jones
- Kramer
- Kwidinski
- Lambert
- Martin
- McHale
- Mihailovic
- Orishagbemi
- Pitters
- Richardson
- Smith
- Vickery
- Walsh
- Ward
- Williams
- Zsovak
Craig Ridge, head of contentious probate at leading law firm Higgs LLP, said: “If you are aware of the death, there really is no need for the services of heir hunters, which typically charge between 10 and 15 percent.
“Unclaimed estates generally come about when someone dies without a will and no one steps forward to deal with the estate.
“Should you believe you are entitled to an estate, and there is a will, it’s sometimes as simple as writing to the executors of the will and they will do everything for you from that point. If the executors do not respond, there are other things you can do but you may need some advice on how to go about it.
“If you know someone has died and you believe you might have been left something, then you can simply search the probate records, or set up an alert for yourself, so that you know who to contact when the estate is dealt with.”
If no relative can be found within 12 years, the dormant estate becomes the property of the Crown, albeit it is still possible to make a claim if you are legitimately entitled.
Contact Craig on 01384 327258 or [email protected] for more information.