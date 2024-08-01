Shocked £1,000 winner of 'make a smile lottery' prize can’t believe her luck

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Northamptonshire resident Anne received a telephone call from make a smile lottery telling her she had won a prize in that week’s draw she was stunned. Anne said “Am I really a winner? I can barely win a cold. Thank you so much, you have made my day.”

Anne is the third supporter of Age UK Northamptonshire who has won the £1,000 prize in make a smile lottery. So far, the weekly jackpot, which can go up to £25,000, has not been won by anyone supporting the independent, Northamptonshire charity, but there’s always a chance.

Chris Duff, Chief Executive of Age UK Northamptonshire, says “We appreciate every penny that our supporters generate for us by playing make a smile lottery. The income it generates helps us provide services to over 18,000 older people and their families every year. We could not manage without the support of our kind fundraisers and donors.

We receive no regular funding to provide the free Information & Advice Service, for example, and yet it makes a vital difference to thousands of vulnerable older people every year. Everything we do aims to help older people in our community live independently for as long as they wish and to feel they are not alone.”

Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.