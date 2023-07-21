News you can trust since 1931
Enhanced Payment Experience for residents across West Northants

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) updates its payment pages in a bid to improve efficiency and customer experience as well as offer enhanced security to its residents when making online payments.
By Rebecca HutsonContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:18 BST

Starting from Wednesday, 19 July, residents will notice some changes to our payment pages and payment URLs as we continue our rebranding work following the local government reform in 2021.

These updates have been carefully designed to enhance the overall customer experience by providing a smooth, convenient, and secure payment process while reinforcing our dedication to safeguarding your personal and financial information.

Councillor Malcolm Longley, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “ We are committed to continuously improving our services to better serve you. The introduction of these enhanced security features is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that your online payments continue to be secure, seamless, and reliable.

“While these updates may bring visual changes to the payment process, we want to assure our residents that these modifications aim to enhance security and provide an optimal user experience as we continue to improve our services and ensure that we keep on top of emerging changes in the digital landscape.”

The council would like to remind residents to continue using the payment links and contact numbers provided on the official WNC website.