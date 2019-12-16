Long-awaited Mexican restaurant Taco Bell opens TODAY in Northampton

The Gods have spoken.

More than 40 members of staff have donned their Taco Bell shirts this morning (December 16) in time for the official opening of the Sixfields-based restaurant at 10.30am.

Area Manager, Mark Friel (pictured centre) with his new team ahead of the launch this morning. Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

The floors have been mopped, the kitchen scrubbed down and the finishing touches have been made ready in good time for their first customers to walk through the doors. One man was waiting outside since 7am on his camp chair to make sure he was first in the queue.

Area manager for Taco Bell, Mark Friel, said: "Online everyone from Northampton has been asking for Taco Bell, so we are delighted to be here.

"I think we got the sign off on this restaurant the best part of about four months ago. The shop fit has taken six weeks to complete, and we are opening on schedule, which is great.

"We are now at 42 staff members but we are hoping to have more at about 45 staff. Every order customers make is cooked fresh in front of them, we cook-to-order so we constantly need three people on each line to do that."

The Mexican fast-food restaurant has opened in Nene Park in Sixfields. Pictures taken by Kirsty Edmonds.

The restaurant, which is the 40th in the UK, will be operated by the Adil Group, a leading franchisee to Taco Bell, who have helped bring their fast-food to the UK.

From burritos, tacos and quesadillas, to their 'Crunchwrap Supreme' there is plenty of foods and drinks on offer for meat-eaters and vegetarian.

The Northampton restaurant is also introducing Taco Tuesday to the menu – a taco and a soft drink for only £2 on Tuesdays.

Fans of the restaurant can also place an order through third-party online delivery services, including Uber Eats and Deliveroo, if they live within about a mile radius of the restaurant.

Originally launched in the United States, there are currently more than 425 Taco Bell restaurants internationally. Before, the closest restaurant to Northampton was in London.

Mark added: "We do open-plate, free refills on drinks and we offer a lot of things that other restaurants don't. We are hoping to open late-night as well for late-night trading in the early new year.

"We have an open kitchen so you can pretty much watch your order being made the whole way down the line.

"You can see everything that's happening. We are very transparent. If children wave at us at the window, we will wave back and we have a nice interaction with our customers."

The restaurant currently opens every day from 10.30am until 11pm.