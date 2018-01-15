Cheapest properties for sale in Northampton right now

Fancy buying a home in Northampton but don’t think you can afford it? Think again, as all of these properties are on the market for less than £80,000.

The properties, all listed on Zoopla for Northampton, were all on the market at the time of writing.

St Crispin Drive £54,250

Located in the popular area of St Crispin, this two bedroom first floor flat is on the market for £54,250 (35% shared ownership).

The property has an allocated parking bay and is an opportunity to step onto the property ladder and purchase more shares in the future.

The well presented apartment features an entrance hall, two bedrooms, bathroom and spacious open plan lounge/diner area that leads to the kitchen.

Gallfield Court £58,000

This fully refurbished studio flat is just a short walk via a pedestrian bridge to Billing Aquadrome and has good transport links.

The one bedroom studio is within a purpose built block of flats and is suitable for a single person or couple.

Having been refurbished with a new kitchen, appliances and carpets, the property is described as well presented by the agents.

It has also been rewired and replastered.

Regent Street £65,000

Priced as a 50% shared ownership, this property is also available as full ownership.

Located within close proximity to the town centre, the two bedroom flat is set on the top floor of the block and has no upper chain.

It features a lounge, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also the bonus of allocated parking and a communal garden.

Regent Street £70,000

This spacious three bedroom top floor apartment is on the market for a 50% share of the ownership and is within walking distance to the town centre.

Only a 15 minute walk to the railway station, the flat has a good size lounge, separate kitchen with appliances, two double and one single bedroom, bathroom with shower over bath a separate toilet.

Obelisk Drive £70,000 - £80,000

This one bedroom maisonette in Kingsthorpe is set to go to auction next month with a guide price of £70,000 to £80,000.

With landscaped rear and side gardens the maisonette features an entrance hall, lounge/diner, kitchen and bedroom with en suite.

This well presented property has double glazing and no parking restrictions.