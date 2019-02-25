County Chambers

Apartment block in Northampton town centre on the market for £3.3m

A 25-unit development right in the centre of town is currently on the Northampton property market.

County Chambers,which fronts The Drapery and backs onto College Street, is a 25-unit development made up of 19 one-bedroom apartments and 6 two-bedroom apartments, over four floors. The development also has a lift. The flats overlook All Saints Church and sit above designer clothes shop Circus. The apartment block is being marketed by yieldit and is priced at £3,300,000.

The apartment block overlooks All Saints Church
The agents say the apartment block would suit an investor looking to start or build a portfolio
The 25-unit development is made up of 19 one-bedroom apartments and 6 two-bedroom apartments
