Apartment block in Northampton town centre on the market for £3.3m

County Chambers,which fronts The Drapery and backs onto College Street, is a 25-unit development made up of 19 one-bedroom apartments and 6 two-bedroom apartments, over four floors. The development also has a lift. The flats overlook All Saints Church and sit above designer clothes shop Circus. The apartment block is being marketed by yieldit and is priced at £3,300,000.

County Chambers yieldit other Buy a Photo

The apartment block overlooks All Saints Church yieldit other Buy a Photo

The agents say the apartment block would suit an investor looking to start or build a portfolio yieldit other Buy a Photo

The 25-unit development is made up of 19 one-bedroom apartments and 6 two-bedroom apartments yieldit other Buy a Photo

View more