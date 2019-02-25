Apartment block in Northampton town centre on the market for £3.3m
A 25-unit development right in the centre of town is currently on the Northampton property market.
County Chambers,which fronts The Drapery and backs onto College Street, is a 25-unit development made up of 19 one-bedroom apartments and 6 two-bedroom apartments, over four floors. The development also has a lift. The flats overlook All Saints Church and sit above designer clothes shop Circus. The apartment block is being marketed by yieldit and is priced at £3,300,000.