A former town centre shoe warehouse converted into luxury apartments has gone on the Northampton property market for £1.1m

A historical building including period architectural features is up for sale in the town centre.

The block of six luxury apartments sits above independent hair salon Daniel Granger and the entrance to Nuovo in Abington Street. The building includes three two bedroom apartments and three one bedroom apartments. The former Victorian shoe warehouse features original wooden beams and exposed brickwork. The original winch and pulley system has been retained in the overhead beams of the top floor apartment. The property is being marketed by Danelaw Real Estate of Northamptonshire for £1.1m.

The apartment block in Abington Street

The original winch and pulley system has been retained in the overhead beams of the top floor apartment

Abington Street apartments

Abington Street apartments

