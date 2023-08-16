News you can trust since 1931
Works commence on final phase of homes at Westhill

Tilia Homes Eastern has announced works have commenced on the next and final phase of homes at its popular Westhill development, in Kettering.
By Jenna FordieContributor
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:42 BST- 2 min read

The development on Northampton Road, will feature a range of 91 properties in a selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, including a provision of affordable homes, ensuring there is something for every buyer on the property ladder.

Construction marks the final phase of homes built in Kettering, with more than 350 at the flagship development already completed to date since 2014. The community-conscious housebuilder has also pledged more than £670,000 towards local education, infrastructure, and leisure facilities.

Gareth Jacob, Regional Managing Director for Tilia Homes Eastern, comments: “Westhill has been a firm favourite with the Kettering and wider Northamptonshire housing market, thanks to its high-quality homes, expert site and customer service team and ideal commuter location.”

Tilia Homes Westhill team l to r Emily Whitby, Ben Young, Lucy Lee and Marilyn InglisTilia Homes Westhill team l to r Emily Whitby, Ben Young, Lucy Lee and Marilyn Inglis
Tilia Homes Westhill team l to r Emily Whitby, Ben Young, Lucy Lee and Marilyn Inglis
Westhill is ideally situated to make use of its excellent travel connections. The A14, just half a mile away, takes travellers and commuters east and west to the A1 and M1 motorways. While Kettering station, just a 3-minute drive away, London St Pancras is accessible in just 56 minutes and Leicester in 23 minutes.

“Tilia Homes Eastern has worked hard to make positive impact and contributions to the local community, and we look forward to working closely with more causes and welcoming more homeowner to the development to enjoy the next chapter of their lives in a Tilia Home,” Gareth adds.

As well as making contributions towards local infrastructure and services, Tilia Homes has also provided allotments and contributions towards children’s play facilities and open spaces ensuring the community is the perfect balance of homes and nature – ideal for families and first -buyers alike.

