Work underway on new affordable housing development in Northampton

Colleagues from housing association Futures Housing Group and construction company United Living Group, joined together to visit the start of works on a new affordable home development in Northampton.

The site will be home to 38 properties, made up of 20 social rent and 18 shared ownership ones on Central Avenue in Northampton, and will include one bed flats and two and three bed homes.

Councillor John Shephard, Chairman of West Northamptonshire Council said: “It was fascinating to go onto a real site where people were working very hard, and I was impressed as it was extraordinarily tidy. It was remarkable to see the steps being taken to accommodate the rainwater off the site and I look forward very much to welcoming the tenants to their homes later this year. The site has been vacant since the demolition of the squash club some 20 years ago, so we congratulate Futures for bringing it into proper use.”

From left to right: Futures colleagues Anthony Holt and Mel Cooknell, with Councillor John Shepherd,

Each property on Central Avenue will have an electric car charging point, solar panels and thicker insulation to help make the homes more comfortable and affordable to heat.

Ceri Theobald, Group Director of Strategic Partnerships & Growth at Futures said: “Making energy efficient homes is important for Futures as it not only helps us on our road to net zero, but it’s beneficial for the people that then live in these homes. Their home will stay warmer for longer, meaning their energy usage should be lower, and the environmental impact will be reduced too.

“We’re proud to be working with United Living who clearly share our same vision of providing good quality homes for people in a time where more homes are very much needed.”

