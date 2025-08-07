Work begins to improve energy efficiency of Northamptonshire homes

Previous energy efficiency improvement works carried out on Amplius homes in Rushden.

Work has started to improve the energy efficiency of hundreds of homes in Northamptonshire.

Leading housing provider Amplius is set to invest around £41 million in energy efficiency improvement measures in about 2,000 of its homes.

This includes around 800 properties across the county in areas including Rushden, Kettering, Corby and Daventry.

Funding for the works has been secured as part of the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and has been match-funded by the landlord.

Energy efficiency improvement measures such as internal, external and cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, new doors and windows and low carbon heating upgrades could be installed in the homes to bring them up to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C.

Engagement events have been held for residents who live in the homes which are set to benefit from the work and energy efficiency assessments have been carried out on the properties.

Work is set to begin imminently and Fallon Warren, Head of Environment and Sustainability at Amplius, said she’s excited for the project to get underway.

She added: “Improving the sustainability and energy efficiency of the homes we own and manage is important to us, as we know this can benefit the health and wellbeing of our customers.

“This is a major project for Amplius and follows on from the success of our wave 2.1 project in which we improved more than 700 homes.

“We know how important it is to engage our customers and make sure they’re comfortable with the work being done and I’m pleased with the response we’ve had from them so far.

“A lot of hard work has been done behind the scenes to get to this stage, so I’m really excited to see work begin and for our customers to experience the benefits a warmer and more energy efficient home has for them.”

Housing refurbishment specialist Lovell Renew will be carrying out the work in the county on behalf of Amplius.

Carl Yale, Refurbishment Director for Lovell in the Midlands, said: “The benefits for residents when improving the energy efficiency of their homes are clear.

“Our work makes people's homes better, safer, warmer and healthier. Our people focused service puts residents at the heart of everything we do.

“Providing homes that are fit for the future, better for the environment and improvements that deliver quality housing stock is key to our work here at Lovell.

“Working in partnership with Amplius to deliver this work, with funding from the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund, this work sets us on a new path of a continued journey delivering more quality housing improvements”