Why A New Build Home Might Be The Answer For Northamptonshire Empty Nesters

After children have flown the nest, parents might consider downsizing or relocating to make their life both easier and cheaper.

Mike and Carol Horton, a couple who recently moved into a David Wilson Homes property for their retirement, said: “We don’t understand why more retirees don’t consider new build homes when downsizing. On top of everything being up to date and modern, it’s also brand new and requires very little in terms of maintenance. Having the developer’s support even after moving in is also very reassuring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have listed the reasons why a new build home is ideal for older families:

BN - 001 - The Booth style of home at Glenvale Park

Reassurance that things won’t break

When purchasing a new build property from Barratt and David Wilson Homes, buyers can rest assured that their home is built to the highest specification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With award-winning site teams hand-crafting the properties with excellence, each home comes with a 10-year structural warranty and a two-year fixtures and fittings warranty from the National House Building Council (NHBC). This means residents can relax knowing that if something goes wrong, the developer will ensure it is put right.

Leave the tools in the tool box

A new build home provides older families with a home that’s ready to move into, which avoids the stress, time and effort of DIY that comes with an existing property.

Recent research by the Home Builders Federation has revealed that upgrading an older home to the standard of a new build property can cost over £70,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buying a new build home doesn’t compromise adding personality to your property, as Barratt Homes’ Choices and David Wilson Homes’ Expressions ranges allow purchasers to add the final finishing touches to make their homes unique. House hunters securing a home off-plan or at an early stage in the build process are able to specify their preferences from upgrading a kitchen or bedroom, to choosing carpets and furnishings.

A warmer, more efficient home

Age UK advise that as we get older, cold weather and winter bugs have more of an impact due to changes to the body. However, Barratt and David Wilson Homes incorporate a wide range of energy-efficient features into their properties including argon-filled double-glazing as standard, to let heat in and keep cold out.

External cavity walls are also built using the latest insulation, which incorporates heat-reflective, low-emissive technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as this, according to recent research by Home Builders Federation, consumers can save up to £3,100 each year on bills in a new build home in comparison to an existing property.

A stress-free move

The idea of selling your existing home can be daunting, but the developers have a number of schemes available to help make the process as smooth as possible.

For example, Barratt and David Wilson Homes could be your guaranteed buyer with the Part Exchange scheme, and allows the homebuyer to stay in their current property until their new home is ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Movemaker scheme might be another option for those looking for an easier move. This scheme arranges for your current home to be valued, and once a price is agreed, the Movemaker agreement can then be completed. The estate agent will begin to market the old property, with these fees being covered by the developer.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Our homes are ideal for a ranger of buyers including those looking to downsize after children move out, or relocate for retirement.