Dozens of planning applications have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council over the last few weeks.

Listed below are some of the applications submitted in April and May:

2025/1904/FULL Coton Lodge West Haddon Road Guilsborough NN6 8QEProposal to allow existing barn which benefits from wedding and function venue, to be used for hosting educational courses and for holding business meetings. 24/04/2025

2025/2020/LBC Coton Lodge West Haddon Road Guilsborough NN6 8QEListed building consent to allow existing barn which benefits from wedding and function venue, to be used for hosting educational courses and for holding business meetings. 24/04/2025

2025/1868/COND 104 High Street Potterspury NN12 7PQ Discharge of Condition 3 (Details of glazing, window and doors) of Planning Permission 2024/5529/LBC (Listed building consent to amend approved scheme (2024/0041/LBC) by lowering the mezzanine window cill to be at a height of 1.10 metres to comply to Building Control (Part B), and use the window as a means of escape). 30/04/2025

2025/1869/COND Land South Of Turweston Road Brackley Discharge of Condition 14 (Highways) of Planning Permission S/2017/0601/EIA. (Variation of conditions 3 (Approved plans), 10 (Protected species), 13(levels), 19(Badgers), 20 (Bats), 21(Great Crested Newts), 22(Planting - south western boundary), 23 (Planting - watercourses), 24 (Ecology), 25 ( Attenuation basins), 34 (Hedgerows) and 37(Landscaping), and the removal of Condition 38 (sustainable Homes) to planning permission S/2011/0141/MAO (Residential development comprising up to 350 dwellings and access from Turweston Road (outline) (includes Environmental Statement) at Land South of Turweston Road, Brackley) To seek approval for the rewording of some of the ecological conditions, and the removal of the outdated condition Code for Sustainable Homes at Land South of Turweston Road Brackley) 30/04/2025

2025/1872/COND Land South Of Turweston Road Brackley Discharge of Condition 13 (Floor Levels) of Planning Permission S/2017/0601/EIA. (Variation of conditions 3 (Approved plans), 10 (Protected species), 13(levels), 19(Badgers), 20 (Bats), 21(Great Crested Newts), 22(Planting - south western boundary), 23 (Planting - watercourses), 24 (Ecology), 25 ( Attenuation basins), 34 (Hedgerows) and 37(Landscaping), and the removal of Condition 38 (sustainable Homes) to planning permission S/2011/0141/MAO (Residential development comprising up to 350 dwellings and access from Turweston Road (outline) (includes Environmental Statement) at Land South of Turweston Road, Brackley) To seek approval for the rewording of some of the ecological conditions, and the removal of the outdated condition Code for Sustainable Homes at Land South of Turweston Road Brackley) 30/04/2025

2025/2015/FULL 28 Drayton Park Daventry NN11 8TB Single storey rear and side extension, canopy porch to front and side. Modernisation of elevations including new windows, render and stone quoins. Raising of garage roof and conversion to a residential annexe. 01/05/2025

2025/2030/FULL 1 Whittle Close Daventry NN11 8YE Addition of 2.4m high paladin fencing around the existing site & access gates 01/05/2025

2025/2028/FULL 12A Cartwright Gardens Aynho OX17 3BB Single storey extension 01/05/2025

2025/2032/FULL7 11 Welford Road Northampton NN2 8AE Changes to front elevation, reposition signage and add 2 no disabled parking bays and 2 no. pick up and drop off spaces 02/05/2025

2025/2048/FULL Gayton Cricket Club, Eastcote Road, Gayton Change of use of diused former cricket clubhouse/ pavilion building [use class F2] to a single 3 bed dwelling [use class C3] & alterations for the conversion 06/05/2025

2025/2057/FULL 21 Standing Stones, Northampton, NN3 9HA Detached 2 Bed annex builidng to rear garden 06/05/2025

2025/2060/LBC Sundial Cottage 1 Wesley Place Chacombe OX17 2JP Listed building consent to replace asbestos tiles with slate tiles 06/05/2025

2025/2062/FULL 75 Viscount Road, Northampton, NN3 5BJ Proposed two storey side and single storey rear extension. 06/05/2025

2025/2050/FULL Astwell Mill Wappenham Road Helmdon NN13 5QU Proposed new access 06/05/2025

2025/2064/FULL 18 Clark Crescent, Towcester, NN12 7AGTwo storey rear extension behind the existing garage with first floor extension above garage, to create additional living area and master bedroom. 06/05/2025

2025/2067/FULL 2 Halswell Court, Northampton, NN3 3RH Second storey side extension & single storey rear extension 06/05/2025

2025/2034/FULL 32 Belfry Lane, Northampton, NN4 0PB Ground Floor Double Garage and Room in the Roof Space 06/05/2025

2025/2036/FULL 57 Whitworth Road, Northampton, NN1 4HQ Loft Conversion 06/05/2025

2025/2044/FULL 25 Bengal Lane, Greens Norton, NN12 8BE Proposed lower side storey extension and additional alterations - single casement windows in existing house lower storey (stairway entry/hallway) and upper storey (bathroom). 06/05/2025

2025/2086/FULL 5 Wensleydale Northampton NN2 8UT Rear and side ground floor extension 07/05/2025

2025/2085/FULL Plot 810 Mp7 5 Wildfell Walk Weedon Road Upton Northampton NN5 4FZ Ground floor side extension under existing first floor 07/05/2025

2025/1960/FULL 43 Astrop Road Kings Sutton OX17 3PP Demolition of conservatory. New rear single storey, new front porch and alterations 07/05/2025

2025/2109/FULL 65 High Street Brackley NN13 7BW Replacement timber framed rear window. 08/05/2025

2025/2091/FULL 4 Wreschner Close Deanshanger MK19 6LE Erection of a rear extension to the existing free standing garage out-building 08/05/2025

2025/2090/FULL 73 Wisteria Way Northampton NN3 3QB Proposed single storey rear extension 08/05/2025

2025/2122/FULL Wardington House 76 St Georges Avenue Northampton NN2 6JA Change of use from dwelling C3 residential to Class C2 08/05/2025

2025/2112/LBC 65 High Street Brackley NN13 7BWReplacement timber framed rear window. 08/05/2025

2025/0951/FULL Thenford Grange, The Barn, Road To Thenford, Thenford, OX17 2BU First floor side extension and change in the window arrangement to bedroom 2.21/02/2025 23/05/2025 Approval

2025/1631/NMAAL3: Tiffield Lane, Towcester Towcester NN12 6PG Non-Material amendment -Minor changes to the strategic landscaping approved, alongside the addition of a gravel footpath and cycleway between Zone A and the approved roundabout. for 2020/1644/EIA (Hybrid planning application comprising: Outline application with all matters reserved for an employment park comprising B1a, B1b, B1c, B2 and/or B8 uses, including ancillary offices (B1a), Sui Generis (selling and/or displaying motor vehicles, showrooms and petrol filling station), and/or A1 and A3 uses, service yards and HGV parking, plant, vehicular and cycle parking, earthworks and landscaping. Full planning application for a new roundabout access from the A43, internal spine road, substation, lighting infrastructure, engineering operations including foul pumping station, earthworks (including creation of development plot plateaus), pedestrian and cycle infrastructure and strategic landscaping including drainage infrastructure. (Application accompanied by an Environmental Statement)17/04/2025

2025/1902/LDP6 The Green Paulerspury NN12 7NE Lawful development certificate for proposed development comprising of construction of a single-storey rear extension and front porch 23/04/2025

2025/1887/FULL Forest Lodge Kennels Hartwell Road Quinton NN7 2EQ Erection of a garden room to serve Forest Lodge (retrospective) 23/04/2025

2025/1903/LDP Land at The Glebe House Thenford Road Marston St Lawrence OX17 2DA Certificate of lawfulness for proposed development to replace the existing timber gates (recessed further back from the road to provide a waiting bay for vehicles at the gate).23/04/2025

2025/1859/LBC Park Cottage 81 Bedford Road Little Houghton NN7 1AB Construction of a side porch and two storey rear extension. 23/04/2025

2025/1891/LBC Fire Station Upper Mounts Northampton Demolition and Rebuild of a Garage at the rear of The Mounts Fire station. 23/04/2025

2025/1895/FULL 81 Northampton Road Towcester NN12 7AH Proposed single storey rear extension 24/04/2025

2025/1900/FULL 1 Duston Wildes Northampton NN5 6ND Demolition of conservatory and single storey rear extension 24/04/2025

2025/1913/LDP 77A Manor Road Brackley NN13 6ED Lawful Development Certificate for proposed development comprising of Demolition of a conservatory and a single storey rear extension. 24/04/2025

2025/1905/FULL Hsbc 22 24A Abington Street Northampton NN1 2AJReplacement of principle entrance doors. 24/04/2025

2025/1907/S73 Land North Of, Kilsby Drive, Towcester Variation of condition 2 of approved 2024/2484/FULL [73-bedroom care home, with associated landscaped grounds, staff and visitor car parking, cycle storage and an ambulance drop off area.] to replace drawings to :- To ensure the development is sustainable and to remove some potential design issues. The internal changes will look to ensure the home can operate efficiently and provide the appropriate environment within which the residents can achieve a good quality of life. Relocate the bin store, Air source heat pumps and condensers to improve access and functionality of the home24/04/2025

2025/1912/LBC2 Helmdon Road Weston NN12 8PX Insulate, lighting & plasterboard within the main bar area 24/04/2025

2025/1909/FULL525 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN3 3HU Proposed alterations to roof from hipped to gable end to include rear dormer 25/04/2025

2025/1586/PIP Merrifield, Long Barrow, Chipping Warden, OX17 1JR Application for permission in principle for the erection of a single self/custom build dwelling 30/04/2025

2025/1958/PNHPD 31 The Scarplands, Northampton, NN5 6EY Determination as to whether prior approval is required (under Schedule 2, Part 1, Class A of the above Order) in respect of the impact on the amenity of any adjoining premises for the proposed demolition of existing rear extension and construction of proposed single storey extension 30/04/2025

2025/1573/FULL 11 Rose Hall Lane, Middleton Cheney, OX17 2NQ Replacement of concrete wall that encloses the front of the property with drystone wall. Replace concrete sheets within enclosed area with stone chippings and low level planting01/05/2025

2025/1878/TPO4 Park Close Whittlebury NN12 8XE Works to several trees within the preservation order 111/1971 01/05/2025

2025/1923/COND Holly Tree Farm Poplars Lane Holcot NN6 9SW Discharge of Condition 7 [External works] on Planning Permission DA/2018/0516 [Listed Building Consent for internal and external alterations to brick barn associated with conversion into self-contained residential annexe, including insertion of rooflights to front and rear slopes and removal of brick lean-to bay on west elevation (revised description of works)] 01/05/2025

2025/1925/COND Land west of Sandy Hill Lane Moulton Northamptonshire Discharge of Condition 6 (Archaeology) of Planning Permission WND/2023/0241. (Construction of 894 square metres of Class E (Commercial, Business, and Service) floor space split between two buildings and four individual units). 01/05/2025

2025/1928/COND Land West Of 1 Rectory Lane Milton Malsor NN7 3AQ Discharge of Conditions 4 [Landscaping], 5 [Detailing], 6 [Detailing], 7 [Materials] and 8 [Method Statement for Biodiversity] on Planning Permission 2024/3193/FULL [Erection of a single self-build dwelling at Land west of 1 Rectory Lane, Milton Malsor, Northamptonshire] 01/05/2025

2025/1926/COND St James Depot St James Road Northampton NN5 5JD Discharge of Conditions 3 [Demolition Traffic Management Plan], 4 [Restoration Plan], 5 [Demolition asbestos survey], 6 Waste materials], 7 [Contamination], and 9 [Ecology] on Planning Permission 2025/0627/PND [Prior notification to demolish down to floor slab level the 1930s bus garage extension, remove the asbestos roof coverings, rooflights, internal building services, non-load bearing walls and shutters, fittings and fixtures of the former tram shed. Fully remediate the site of asbestos containing materials and to undertake external clearance of the grounds including previously deposited waste piles, shrubbery, floodlights and redundant freestanding structures (under Schedule 2 Part 11 Class B of the above Order).] 01/05/2025

2025/1700/FULL Northamptonshire Country Centre Berrywood Drive Northampton NN5 4BB9 x Residential units to provide Residential Care Supported Living accommodation (Class C2); Replacement of existing single storey timber structure building in use as a day care centre with a two-storey permanent structure building, reconfiguration of the site layout to provide parking, bin storage areas, cycle parking, recreation facilities and access ways. Front boundary wall and gate. 02/05/2025

2025/1542/PND The Barn Horton Road Hackleton NN7 2AW Determination as to whether prior approval is required A of Part 6 of the above Order) for the erection of an agricultural building in respect of: the siting, design and external appearance of the building 02/05/202516/05/2025 Withdrawn

2025/1713/FULL33 South View Harpole NN7 4AR Dormer to rear and single storey rear extension, solar panels and roof lights to front elevation. together with minor internal changes. 02/05/2025

2025/1929/COND1 Wisley Close Northampton NN4 0XJ Discharge of Condition 2 [Approved Plans] on Planning Permission 2024/3088/FULL [Erect permanent [wooden post] open space gazebo in rear garden. (retrospective) at 1 Wisley Close Northampton NN4 0XJ] 02/05/2025

2025/1819/HS2SRLAND LOCATED ADJACENT TO B4525. (grid ref north X 456996 Y 242159 south X 457123 Y 241803).Submission in accordance with Paragraph 5 of Schedule 16 of the High- Speed Rail (London – West Midlands) Act 2017 for a site restoration scheme at a parcel of : LAND LOCATED ADJACENT TO B4525. ( grid ref north X 456996 Y 242159 south X 457123 Y 241803).02/05/202515/05/2025Approval

2025/1765/FULL36 Leyside Court, Northampton, NN3 8XTSingle storey extension 06/05/2025

2025/1963/TPO Blackberry Hill Farm Grooms Lane Creaton NN6 8NN TPO for All Trees DA485 T2 Ash, T3 Oak G1:1 x Sycamore, 1x Alder, 1x Maple, 1x Oak T2, T3 and all trees listed in G1 above to have canopies raised to approx 3.5 metres and remove major dead wood. G1 Sycamore added: Reason, request to be felled due to risk of poisoning horses 06/05/2025

2025/1969/TPO23 Weedon Lane Norton NN11 2LPT1 Sycamore (Acer pseudoplatanus) located on the verge in front of 23 Weedon Lane is interfering with telephone lines and has pulled the supporting bracket from the wall of number 21 Weedon Lane. Additionally this tree has co dominant leaders stemming from a tight fork that is starting to grow ears from the union, indicating an internal problem at this location. We would like to prune for clearance on the phone lines, Crown reduce by 10% to reduce strain on the tight fork, and remove deadwood. 06/05/2025

2025/1601/MAO Land at Stratford Road Deanshanger Outline application for 67 dwellings with all matters reserved other than access 07/05/2025

2025/1821/TCA The Old Rectory Wardington Road Chacombe OX17 2JUT1, 2 Ash - Fell self set trees outgrown with die back T3 Sycamore - Fell major decline T4 Leylandi - Fell neighbouring tree recently failed leaving it exposed T5 Ash - Reduction by 4m on lean side, to reduce end weight as now unbalanced due to last season Beech failure 07/05/2025

2025/1974/TPO60 Kilsby Road Barby CV23 8TUT1 Maple. Reduce by approximately 2m 30% back to previous points and re shape. Tree has previously been pruned and needs pruning again to retain shape. 07/05/2025

2025/1968/NMA Street Record, Overstone Lane, Overstone Seeking approval for an alteration to the land uses set out in the Indicative Masterplan (condition 11), relocating the open space (U11/12 sports pitch) and associated amendments, to approved DA/2013/0850 as amended [Outline application of up to 2000 dwellings, with access, appearance, layout and scale unreserved for the first phase of 200 dwellings; a new section of A43 dual carriageway road; up to 3.83ha for a local centre incorporating provision for a Use Class A1 foodstore (up to 2,000 sqm), Class A4 public house (up to 650 sqm), Class C2 care home (up to 2,800 sqm), Class D1 day nursery (up to 465 sqm), Class D1 medical centre (up to 750 sqm), a parade of 5 retail units (Classes A1, A2, A3, A5 and D1) (up to 450 sqm), Class B1(c) light industry (up to 5,000 sqm); a new primary school (up to 3,150 sqm); public open space provision to include outdoor sports pitches, allotments and children's play space; structural landscape planting; associated infrastructure, including drainage features and access. ] 08/05/2025

2025/1490/LBC Honey Hill Farm, Stanford Road, Elkington, NN6 6NLInstallation of electric vehicle charging point 09/05/2025

2025/1780/FULL Mfg Deanshanger Service Station Buckingham Road Deanshanger MK19 6JURemoval of hand car wash facility, extension to the existing sales building to provide ‘Food-to-Go’ offer (Class E) and cold store, new jet wash bays and associated plant room, new air/water bays, car parking and all other associated works 09/05/2025

2025/1874/TCA The Old Manse Little Street Sulgrave OX17 2SGT1 - Apple Removal of apple due to the tree's unsuitable location in relation to the driveway. Applicant intends to replant a similar species in a more suitable location further back in the garden. 09/05/2025

2025/1875/TCA The Conifers High Street Preston Capes NN11 3TBTo fell 2x conifers, reduce by up to 40 % one Irish yew, to prune back to boundary 1 sycamore ( lower branches only) to deadwood / crown clean copper beech and reduce by 20 % one cherry. NB The sycamore tree is in the garden of The Laurels High Street Preston Capes NN113TB. 09/05/2025

2025/1793/NMA Woodford Recreation Ground, Byfield Road, Woodford Halse, NN11 3PZNon material amendment to 2024/0185/FULL (Replacement of 6 (16m) soccer pitch floodlights with 6 (15m) new floodlights (2 lights per column)) to reflect technical changes to the lighting design and a change to the contractor. 12/05/2025

2025/1852/FULL Land Adjacent To The Old Rectory, Harlestone Road, Church Brampton Construction of self building dwelling and associated works including stopping up of existing access. 13/05/2025

2025/1970/TCA Church End Brixworth Hall Park Brixworth NN6 9DET1 Sycamore Full removal due to blocking gateway and creating cracking in adjacent building. 13/05/2025

2025/1927/PA The Barn Moulton Road Pitsford NN6 9AF Prior approval (under Schedule 2, Part 3, Class Q of the GPDO) for the change of use of an agricultural building to 1 no. dwellinghouse (Use Class C3)13/05/2025

2025/1779/FULL 60 Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, NN1 4LR Proposed conversion of existing 5no person house in multiple occupation (use class C4) to 3no apartments (use class C3). To include single storey rear extension, new light well to front, conversion of roof space with dormer to rear and roof light to front, alterations to external door and windows to rear and internal alterations. 14/05/2025

2025/1976/TCA Church Farm 26 Church Street Long Buckby NN6 7QH Copper Beech tree on the edge of garden that has grown to approx 20m tall, very close to the roof. Spreads approx. 70% over Church Street road and pavement running alongside the garden wall. Dangerously close to an overhead electric wire that crosses the garden and enters the house. The tree roots have started to cause structural failure to the side of the house as brought to our attention by our RICS surveyor when we purchased the house a month ago. Would like to apply for a crown reduction of 30% as advised by our Arboriculturist to maintain the natural shape of the tree but keep the tree from damaging electrical wires, the house and reduce any issues of falling branches on the road. 16/05/2025

2025/2053/COND Land west of Sandy Hill Lane Moulton Northamptonshire Discharge of Condition 9 [Site Investigation] on Planning Permission WND/2023/0241 [Construction of 894 square metres of Class E (Commercial, Business, and Service) floor space split between two buildings and four individual units] 13/05/2025

2025/1654/FULL 1 Greenway Northampton NN3 3BW Two side extensions to create additional bedroom, kitchen and living areas 16/05/2025

2025/2059/COND 2 Clare Street Northampton NN1 3JF Discharge of Conditions 3 [CEMP] and 6 [Windows] on Planning permission NN/2023/0681 [Conversion of Dance/Art and Photographic studio into 14No residential flats with alterations to basement windows] 16/05/2025

2025/2008/PA South Barn Lodge Farm Stowe Road Preston Capes NN11 3TZPrior Approval for the change of use of an agricultural building to two residential units [Use Class C3] with associated building operations - Schedule 2, Part 3, Class Q 16/05/2025

2025/2027/PA Bridge Farm Greens Norton Road Greens Norton Towcester Determination as to whether prior approval is required (under Class Q of Part 3 of the above Order) for the change of use of an existing portal framed agricultural building to a dwelling house (Use Class C3) with associated building operations in respect of: the transport and highways impact of the development; noise impacts of the development, contamination risks on the site; flooding risks on the site; whether the siting and location of the buildings makes it impractical or undesirable to change the use; and the design and external appearance of the building. 19/05/2025

2025/1619/OUT Whittlebury Park Golf And Country Club High Street Whittlebury NN12 8WPOutline application (all matters reserved) for the extension of the pavilion & relocation of greenkeepers compound 20/05/2025

2025/1822/FULL Accommodation Maltsters Arms 20 West Street Weedon Change of use of public house to Class C3 dwellinghouse and associated internal and external alterations 20/05/2025

2025/2061/FULL 48 Chapmans Drive, Old Stratford, MK19 6NTSingle storey rear extension 20/05/2025

2025/1944/FULL Blacklocks Farm Blacklocks Hill Overthorpe Demolition of an agricultural building and the erection of a new dwelling 20/05/2025

2025/1823/LBC Accommodation Maltsters Arms 20 West Street Weedon Listed building consent for change of use of public house to Class C3 dwellinghouse with associated internal and external alterations 20/05/2025

2025/1991/FULL Hunters Moon Vyse Road Boughton NN2 8SETwo storey front & rear extensions, loft conversion including crown roof with skylights, rear dormer with Juliet balcony. 21/05/2025

2025/1978/PA Dodford Wharf Farm High Street Weedon NN7 4QD Determination as to whether prior approval is required (under Class Q of Part 3 of the above Order) for the change of use of an agricultural building to a dwelling house (Use Class C3) with associated building operations in respect of: the transport and highways impact of the development; noise impacts of the development, contamination risks on the site; flooding risks on the site; whether the siting and location of the buildings makes it impractical or undesirable to change the use; and the design and external appearance of the building. 21/05/2025

2025/1320/FULL Roe Farm House Whiston Road Cogenhoe NN7 1NL Proposed ground floor alterations together with first floor extension 22/05/2025

2025/2045/FULL The Barn Sparrow Corner Road To Pub The Crewe Arms Hinton In The Hedges NN13 5NFSingle storey front extension, two side facing dormer windows, one side facing velux roof light 22/05/2025

2025/2133/TCA Lower Gate House 8 Main Street Denton NN7 1DQNon-indigenous eucalyptus in garden. Tree roots have caused damage to lawn and wall is being lifted. Arborist recommends that owing to the projected height of the tree it would best be felled. Tree is currently about 80 ft tall. It is intended to replant with toona sinensis. 22/05/2025

2025/2131/TCA The Court House 16 Mill Lane Chipping Warden OX17 1JZ Mature walnut T1. 23/05/2025

2025/2046/FULL 13 Rushmere Crescent Northampton NN1 5SA First floor side extension 27/05/2025

2024/5390/SCOP Hardingstone Rise, Northampton EIA Scoping Opinion for proposals for a residential-led development comprising residential dwellings, local centre, a two-form Primary School,together with associated landscaping including the provision of amenity space, children’s play areas, and allotments (‘the Proposed Development’) on land to the north of the B526, West Northamptonshire19/11/2024

2025/1438/FULL Kingsthorpe Community College Boughton Green Road NorthamptonNN2 7HR Construction of 4, three versus three, basketball courts including an ecological enhancement scheme.25/03/2025

2025/1199/FULL 6 Thames Road, Northampton, NN4 0RD Installation of 2m high fence, removing the bushes from the street 02/04/2025

2025/1267/FULL 12 Knights Lane Northampton NN2 6QL Proposed loft conversion with front and rear dormers 02/04/2025

2025/1667/LBC The Old Kings Head 2 Harbidges Lane Long Buckby NN6 7QL Listed Building Consent - Replacement of existing straw thatch with water reed, Replacement mortar flashings etc, to match the existing.04/04/202506/05/2025Withdrawn

2025/1674/LBC The Hollies 4 Kings Lane Flore NN7 4LQ Loft conversion, addition of a staircase from the first floor to the second and installation of rooflight (velux). 08/04/2025

2025/1708/FULL Rose Cottage 2 Church Street Newnham NN11 3ET Alterations to front and rear elevations fenestration to accommodate internal alterations including infill of recessed entrance from Church Street10/04/2025

2025/1723/FULL Barn Litchlake Farm Buckingham Road Silverstone New dwelling (Technical Details pursuant to 2024/3913/PIP). 11/04/2025

2025/1712/FULL 5A Towbury Lane, Towcester, NN12 6FT Change of First floor use of Office space [use class E] to residential [use class C3] and removal of condition 23 of approved S/2017/3055/FUL [ Change of use from builders yard to mixed use office and residential development including the demolition of four existing buildings, refurbishment and conversion of remaining buildings and construction of two new residential units with associated parking and bin storage] 11/04/2025

2025/1730/FULLHootens Farm Bradden Road Blakesley NN12 8RT Conversion of agricultural barn to residential dwelling 11/04/2025

2025/1733/FULL Church & Co Footwear Ltd 70 76 St James Road Northampton NN5 5JB Installation of 2 external Mitsubishi EACV-M1500YCL-N chiller units on a low roof facing the internal side of the courtyard.11/04/2025

2025/1738/LDP Scaldwell Lodge Farm Old Road Scaldwell NN6 9HG Lawful development certificate (proposed) for the erection of microgeneration solar PV panels on roof of existing non-domestic buildings14/04/2025

2025/1740/FULL The Grange 105 High Street Weston Favell Northampton NN3 3J XInternal and External Alterations to The Cottage, Conversion of Buildings to 2 no. 1 Bedroom Dwellings, Improvement of Existing Vehicular Access and Associated Works. 14/04/2025

2025/1742/LBC The Grange 105 High Street Weston Favell Northampton NN3 3J XInternal and External Alterations to The Cottage, Conversion of Buildings to 2 no. 1 Bedroom Dwellings, Improvement of Existing Vehicular Access and Associated Works. 14/04/2025

2025/1790/FULL The Old House Main Street East Haddon NN6 8BU Erection of enclosed porch 17/04/2025

2025/1788/FUL L64 The Firs Daventry NN11 0PX Conversion of detached outbuilding to annexe 17/04/2025

2025/1782/LDP Cubfield House 71 Pilgrims Lane Bugbrooke NN7 3PJ Lawful development certificate (proposed) for erection of 7m x 2.1m single storey side extension with flat roof and replace existing rear patio doors with bi-folding doors.17/04/2025

2025/1789/FULL 8 Stimpson Avenue Northampton NN1 4LP Change of use from dwellinghouse (Class C3) to house in multiple occupation for more than 6 persons 17/04/2025

2025/1808/FULL Thorpe Lubenham Hall Farndon Road Marston Trussell LE16 9TR Demolition of existing barn (retrospective) and construction of a proposed new custom self-build dwelling. 17/04/2025

2025/1802/FULL 95 Main Road Middleton Cheney OX17 2PD Demolition of existing roof canopy. Single storey front extension with entrance canopy. 17/04/2025

2025/1810/ADV Unit A1 1 5 Fairground Way Northampton NN3 9HU 1 no. internally illuminated aluminium panel with built up letters, 2 no. non illuminated aluminium panels and 2 no. non illuminated flexface signs 17/04/2025

2025/1633/COND The White House Church Walk Daventry Discharge of Conditions 5 (Services and Fittings) and 6 (Fire Screens) of Planning Permission 2023/5907/LBC. (Conversion of former office building into 5 No. flats (amended description) 17/04/2025

2025/1804/LBC The Old House Main Street East Haddon NN6 8BU Listed building consent for erection of enclosed porch 17/04/2025

2025/1825/LDP 46 York Avenue Cogenhoe NN7 1NB Certificate of Lawfulness for proposed development of garage conversion into living accommodation. 22/04/2025

2025/1828/FULL 23 Farmers Drive Brackley NN13 6HY A new ground floor window on the side elevation. 22/04/2025

2025/1840/LDP 33 Hanging Barrows Boughton NN2 8EZ Change of use from residential dwelling to residential children home 22/04/2025

2025/1829/FULL The Old Rectory, Main Street, Cottesbrooke, NN6 8PQ Single storey rear extension and reconfiguration of southern outbuildings with internal alterations to western service wing and staff flat. Reinstatement of historic roofline to replace existing flat roof and first floor extension. Reconfiguration of front elevation of western service wing. Insertion of additional window to existing west elevation. 22/04/2025

2025/1827/FULL The Old House, Holcot Road, Walgrave, NN6 9QN Construction of a timber garden shed and greenhouse. 22/04/2025

2025/1830/FULL Northview Cottage Church Hill Badby NN11 3AR Replacement of doors and windows due to deterioration. 22/04/2025

2025/1842/FULL 1 London Road, Towcester, NN12 6AJ Conversion of existing barn into four commercial units. 22/04/2025

2025/1650/NMA Northampton West Sustainable Urban Extension Northampton West Sustainable Urban Extension Sandy Lane Harpole Non-material amendment to substite the house type from an approved 'Makenzie' to a 'MCARTHUR' on plots 220, 221, 251, 252, 255, 256, 259 and 260 to permission reference WNS/2022/1954/MAR (Reserved Matters submission relating to joint planning permissions S/2017/2270/EIA and DA/2017/0889. Details of layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for the erection of 285 dwellings in Phases 1C, 1D, 1E and part 1A (Plots 1 to 285) AND adjoining strategic open space and play facilities. Original applications were subject to an environment impact assessment) 23/04/2025

2025/1843/FULL Home Farm Guilsborough Hill Hollowell NN6 8RN Proposed oak frame orangery extension to existing dwelling. 23/04/2025

2025/1679/COND Land For Redevelopment Ransome Road Northampton Discharge of Conditions 5 (Cycle parking) of Planning permission WNN/2023/0027 Residential development of 217no dwellings, landscaping and open space with associated infrastructure and works. 24/04/2025

2025/1851/TPO 1 Kensington Gate Penfold Drive Northampton NN3 9FDT wo branches of tree overhanging the house roof require trimming back as debris from tree is falling on roof and causing blocked drains and squirrels gaining access to roof and attic space from overhang. 28/04/2025

2025/1680/COND Land For Redevelopment Ransome Road Northampton Discharge of Conditions, 6 (Cycle parking- dwellings) of Planning permission WNN/2023/0027 Residential development of 217no dwellings, landscaping and open space with associated infrastructure and works. 28/04/2025

2025/1682/COND Land For Redevelopment Ransome Road Northampton Discharge of Conditions 9 (Landscaping) of Planning permission WNN/2023/0027 Residential development of 217no dwellings, landscaping and open space with associated infrastructure and works. 28/04/2025

2025/1683/COND Land For Redevelopment Ransome Road Northampton Discharge of Conditions 11 (Secured by Design) of Planning permission WNN/2023/0027 Residential development of 217no dwellings, landscaping and open space with associated infrastructure and works. 28/04/2025

2025/1684/COND Land For Redevelopment Ransome Road Northampton Discharge of Conditions 15 (Air quality) of Planning permission WNN/2023/0027 Residential development of 217no dwellings, landscaping and open space with associated infrastructure and works.28/04/2025 28/05/2025Approval

2025/1685/COND Land For Redevelopment Ransome Road Northampton Discharge of Conditions 19 (Refuse storage) of Planning permission WNN/2023/0027 Residential development of 217no dwellings, landscaping and open space with associated infrastructure and works. 28/04/2025

2025/1686/COND Land For Redevelopment Ransome Road Northampton Discharge of Conditions 25 (Travel Plan ) of Planning permission WNN/2023/0027 Residential development of 217no dwellings, landscaping and open space with associated infrastructure and works. 28/04/2025

2025/1705/MAR Dallington Grange Mill Lane Kingsthorpe Northampton NN5 7PZ Reserved matters (appearance, landscaping, layout, scale) for parcel B2 pursuant to Outline Planning Permission N/2014/1429 for 167 no. dwellings on Phase 1B (part of) Dallington Grange and approval of conditions 11, 12, 14, 19, 24, 29, 30, 39, 40 and 41 of N/2014/1429. 29/04/2025

2025/1860/TPO 1 Kensington Gate Penfold Drive Northampton NN3 9FD Norway Spruce examined by Cams Tree Care (Tree Surgeon) stated there is a lot of die back from the crown with lots of dead wood and the branches are yellowish and brown in colour. Tree is dying and recommended to apply for council permission to remove. 30/04/2025

2025/1847/PNHPD 7 Kingston Close Long Buckby NN6 7RZ Single storey rear extension 30/04/2025

2025/1863/TPO Abington Vale Primary School Stirling Campus 77 The Avenue Cliftonville Northampton NN1 5BTT4 Holm Oak. Crown lift to a height of approximately 3.0 metres to provide clearance over play area. 30/04/2025

2025/1791/NMA Land west of Sandy Hill Lane Moulton Non-Material Amendment is sought to revise the wording of Condition 11 to 'can be occupied by businesses that operate within the Planning Use Class E(g)(iii)' and not just 'occupation of an ‘Office – Planning Use Class E(g)(iii)’ to planning application WND/2023/0241 [Construction of 894 square metres of class E (commercial, business and service) floor space split between two buildings and four individual units]. 30/04/2025

2025/1865/TPO 7 Cartwright Gardens Aynho OX17 3BB Lime (T1) - Crown lifting to approximately 5 metres above ground level, and removal of all epicormic to crown break. Lime (T2) - Crown lifting to approximately 5 metres above ground level, and removal of all epicormic to crown break. 30/04/2025

2025/1781/PA Land off Scaldwell Road BrixworthPrior approval for change of use of agricultural building to a single dwellinghouse30/04/2025

2025/1395/LDP 1 Ullswater Close Northampton NN3 2DJ Lawful development certificate (proposed) for conversion of detached double garage to habitable space01/05/2025

2025/1769/MAF Kab Seating Ltd 1 Stone Circle Road Northampton NN3 8RS Demolition of existing building and the erection of two employment units (B8 use), including an additional access from Stone Circle Road and other associated works and infrastructure.01/05/2025

2025/1671/FULL The Tile Barn, Eydon Road, Canons Ashby, NN11 3QA Extensions and alterations to existing dwelling and construction of detached garage.02/05/2025