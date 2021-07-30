What the national average house price of £230,000 can get you in Northampton

New data has revealed that the national average house price is at an all-time high.

According to Zoopla, the national average in June this year was £230,700, which is a huge increase compared to the national average of £177,300 in December 2020.

Over the course of 12 months during the pandemic, the average house price has risen by 7.3 percent.

The figure now stands 30 percent higher than when house prices peaked in 2007.

Flat prices have not, however, kept up with the pace as they currently sit at a 1.3 percent increase during the last year.

In Northampton the figure of £230,700 can buy a range of properties, from two bedrooms, and many of them would even leave you some change.

Here are 11 homes you could buy in Northampton for less than the national average house price.

Listed by various estate agents (see picture caption) and marketed by Rightmove.

Marvills Mill Road This two-bed, semi-detached home has two bathrooms and has a modern interior. It is also a short walk from the town centre and the train station. On the market for: 230,000 with Edward Knight Estate Agents.

Hammerstone Lane A family home. Three-bedroom, end of terrace with a spacious back garden and off-road parking. On the market for: 230,000 with Purple Bricks.

Eastern Avenue North The two bedroom home has an amazing garden, a garage and a large driveway. As it is the end of terrace house and there is room to the side of the property, there is an opportunity to invest and extend. On the market for: 230,000 with Connells.

Kenstone Close, Kingsthorpe This semi-detached two-bed has an extended living space and has immaculate, modern interiors. There is also ample outside space, front and back. On the market for: Offers over 230,000 with Jackson Grundy.