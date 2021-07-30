What the national average house price of £230,000 can get you in Northampton
The figure is at an all time high, but there are still some good options available in the town
New data has revealed that the national average house price is at an all-time high.
According to Zoopla, the national average in June this year was £230,700, which is a huge increase compared to the national average of £177,300 in December 2020.
Over the course of 12 months during the pandemic, the average house price has risen by 7.3 percent.
The figure now stands 30 percent higher than when house prices peaked in 2007.
Flat prices have not, however, kept up with the pace as they currently sit at a 1.3 percent increase during the last year.
In Northampton the figure of £230,700 can buy a range of properties, from two bedrooms, and many of them would even leave you some change.
Here are 11 homes you could buy in Northampton for less than the national average house price.
Listed by various estate agents (see picture caption) and marketed by Rightmove.