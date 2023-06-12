Wellingborough Dog Welfare Welcomes Helping Hands From Local Housebuilder

Wellidog is a registered UK charity based in Grendon, and aims to make life easier for stray and unwanted dogs.

The charity received an extra 20 pairs of hands from the local developer, across four groups, with staff members from all departments attending the volunteering day.

Barratt Homes’ happy helpers took the dogs out for exercise, spent time with them, and provided them with the love and affection they deserve.

BN - SGB-9940 - Vicky and Vivianne at Barratt Homes walking a dog at Wellidog

Lilian Clipstone Roome, Owner of Wellidog, said: “Having the team come to volunteer was a massive help as the dogs get great exercise and time out of their kennel and to socialise with different people. We are therefore very grateful and the team are welcome anytime.”

The volunteering day not only provided the dogs with entertainment and attention, but allowed the team at Barratt Homes to take time away from the day-to-day work and give back to the local community.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and we were delighted to be able to help Wellidog with our volunteering day.

“We are proud to have been able to help the charity with its work looking after abandoned and unwanted dogs.”

Barratt Homes is currently building a range of properties in Wellingborough at its Glenvale Park development.

To find out more about the charity and the work it does, visit the website at Wellingborough Dog Welfare.