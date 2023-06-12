News you can trust since 1931
Wellingborough Dog Welfare Welcomes Helping Hands From Local Housebuilder

Employees at Barratt Homes Northampton recently got stuck into a day of volunteering with Wellingborough Dog Welfare (Wellidog).
By Dan ColeContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST- 2 min read

Wellidog is a registered UK charity based in Grendon, and aims to make life easier for stray and unwanted dogs.

The charity received an extra 20 pairs of hands from the local developer, across four groups, with staff members from all departments attending the volunteering day.

Barratt Homes’ happy helpers took the dogs out for exercise, spent time with them, and provided them with the love and affection they deserve.

BN - SGB-9940 - Vicky and Vivianne at Barratt Homes walking a dog at WellidogBN - SGB-9940 - Vicky and Vivianne at Barratt Homes walking a dog at Wellidog
BN - SGB-9940 - Vicky and Vivianne at Barratt Homes walking a dog at Wellidog
Lilian Clipstone Roome, Owner of Wellidog, said: “Having the team come to volunteer was a massive help as the dogs get great exercise and time out of their kennel and to socialise with different people. We are therefore very grateful and the team are welcome anytime.”

The volunteering day not only provided the dogs with entertainment and attention, but allowed the team at Barratt Homes to take time away from the day-to-day work and give back to the local community.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and we were delighted to be able to help Wellidog with our volunteering day.

“We are proud to have been able to help the charity with its work looking after abandoned and unwanted dogs.”

Barratt Homes is currently building a range of properties in Wellingborough at its Glenvale Park development.

To find out more about the charity and the work it does, visit the website at Wellingborough Dog Welfare.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire.

