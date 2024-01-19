Vistry Group signs deal to deliver homes and commits over £500,000 to local services

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed-tenure homes, has announced a £15 million deal to bring 60 much-needed new homes to Towcester Road, Northampton, in partnership with emh Group. The site already has Outline planning permission and the application to approve the Reserved Matters has recently been submitted.

This new development will consist of 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom homes, all thoughtfully designed to complement the unique character of Northampton. Nestled in the heart of south-west Northampton, this project has been meticulously planned by Vistry, working under its Countryside Partnerships brand, to strike a harmonious balance between family-friendly housing and green open spaces. As well as catering to the diverse housing needs of the area, the project will also include over £550,000 of investment in the local community.

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry South East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to be working with emh on this development which will not only meet the housing needs of the community but will also blend with the local environment.

“We're excited to be a part of Northampton's growth and to be entrusted with the build of these much-needed new homes which will contribute to the unique character of the area as well as releasing over half a million pounds of investment in local services to create a thriving and sustainable community.”

Chris Jones, Executive Director of Development at emh said: “We’re proud to be working alongside Vistry Group to provide this new affordable home development in Northampton. The scheme has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of local people, with community, green spaces and the environment in mind. We look forward to seeing the development progress in the coming months.”

One of the standout features of this development will be the commitment to preserving and enhancing the environmental assets of the site. Vistry will implement a green infrastructure plan, which will include planted buffers and the retention and enrichment of greenery.