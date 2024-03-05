'Unique' land for sale for £500,000 with planning to build huge contemporary block of flats in Northampton town centre

A ‘unique’ town centre development project has come onto the property market to build 14 apartments and commercial units in the heart of Northampton town centre.

The 6,400 sq ft of land in Woolmonger Street has been set at a guide price of £500,000 which includes full planning consent for demolition of an existing building and development of a new building with 14 apartments and Class D1 (non-residential institution) on the ground floors.

The land sits to the back of Travelodge in Gold Street and St Peter’s Way retail park. Other modern flats surround the current building on the site which is currently boarded up and derelict.

Full planning permission was given for the contemporary design in 2005 with a further planning application granted in 2019 adding various options to the orginal documents. Both planning applicaitons have no time restrictions.

The land is being advertised by Jackson-Stops via rightmove.

The contemporary design could include 14 flats and retail units to the ground floors

The land sits to the back of the Travelodge in Gold Street and next to St Peter's Way retail park

The building, which would be demolished as part of the plans, is boarded up and derelict