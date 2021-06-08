Unique duplex apartment in prestigious former hospital building in Northampton on the market for under £380,000

Tucked within a Northampton cul-de-sac, this three-bedroom apartment has recently been reduced in price to £379,500 for the leasehold.

Manfield House in Woolston Close, Spinney Hill, was constructed between 1899 and 1902 by Charles Dorman for James Manfield - a Northamptonshire shoe manufacturer - and subsequently the property became a hospital around 1923.

The house is dressed in ironstone with Rutland stone dressings under a stone tiled roof with moulded cornerstones to shape the gables.

The property was converted into a select number of high quality apartments some years ago with number 3 being a duplex apartment and one of the largest extending to an impressive 2,450 sq feet occupying the ground floor.

The property includes a drawing room with large inglenook style fireplace and a large square bay window including stained glass of the Jacobean style overlooking the gardens.

The kitchen/dining room has a contemporary modern L shape kitchen with a range of fitted appliances with French doors leading onto the sun terrace having views over the gardens.

There is a utility/cloakroom and a further sitting room which could be used as a third bedroom or office having beautiful panelling throughout and original fireplace.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms, both of which have built in wardrobes and spacious bathroom with a four piece suite.

Outside the communal gardens are a particular feature extending to approximately 19 acres in total and maintained by a company to a high standard. There are established trees and a large lawn and a private patio at the rear of the property. The apartment also benefits from two reserved car parking spaces at the front of the property.

The apartment is being marketed on rightmove via Jackson-Stops, Northampton.

