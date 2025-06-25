Two Northamptonshire site managers pick up prestigious NHBC Quality Award

William Yates, site manager at the Persimmon Homes Overstone Grange development and Mihai Vinache, site manager at The Furlongs development, have been honoured by the National House Building Council (NHBC) with the prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award, recognising his exceptional dedication to home construction.

William and Mihai are among 15 site managers from Persimmon Homes to achieve this distinguished award this year.

The Pride in the Job competition is highly regarded in the homebuilding industry, serving as a benchmark for outstanding quality and performance among site managers.

William shared his thoughts on the recognition, stating: “I’m truly privileged to receive this award, which is a reflection of our team’s unwavering commitment to Persimmon’s values of quality, integrity, and care.

Will Yates – Overstone Gate

“Alongside my assistant site manager, and the rest of the site team, we strive to ensure every home we build provides a solid foundation for families to create lasting memories.

Mihai added: “At The Furlongs, our focus is on more than just building houses; we are dedicated to creating a vibrant, sustainable community where residents can thrive.

“This award acknowledges our dedication to excellence and our efforts to exceed expectations.”

Zac Hurst, Managing Director for Persimmon Midlands said: “We’re very proud of William and Mihai and their teams.

Mihai Vinache – The Furlongs

“Their leadership exemplifies Persimmon’s core values of passion, integrity, and commitment to quality. Their dedication ensures that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers.

“By adhering to these values, William, Mihai and their teams are helping to build not just homes, but strong, enduring communities.

“This award is a testament to their hard work and the high standards they uphold.”