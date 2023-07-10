Topping out ceremony marks milestone for Alderbrook School in Northampton town centre

Delivered by nationwide refurbishment contractor, Fortis Vision, Orient House - a purpose-built 41-bed student building on Kettering Road - will provide accommodation where there is a chronic shortage for Northampton University.

Works will include the refurbishment of an existing building to provide six one-bedroom apartments, alongside the construction of an 11,500 sq. ft. new build comprising three floors of six cluster flats with a total of 35 individual en-suite bedrooms.

The development will reinvigorate a previously derelict town centre building while addressing a need for purpose-built accommodation as identified by the university, and Orient House marks the beginning of Fortis Vision’s move into the new build main contractor marketplace following extensive experience in delivering multiple refurbishments for large purpose-built accommodation.

Orient House, Northampton

The scheme commenced for client, Abington Park Investments, in December 2022 and works are due to be completed in September 2023, in time for the new university year start.

The installation of the steel frame structure and roof structure finished at the end of May and brickwork, roof coverings and windows will now allow the interior fit out with drylining and mechanical and electrical works to move forward this summer.

To incorporate an additional seven bedrooms, alterations were made to the initial foundation design to include over 60 piles with a steel reinforced ground beam. To overcome the challenges of the small island site, careful planning and unconventional reordering of works was necessary to operate in the location, which was limited on space for site access, material deliveries, storage and plant and crane usage.

Lee Stow-Smith, project manager of Orient House at Fortis Vision, said: “We are pleased to be progressing with works for Orient House in Northampton, providing prime student residential accommodation for the university’s new September intake.

“Our first foray into the new build main contractor marketplace, we hope this marks the beginning of building some great relationships with stakeholders for future new build projects.”

Owner and director of Abington Park Investments, said: “Fortis Vision have excelled to date, exceeding expectations and overcoming multiple challenges and we look forward to the completion of the project.”

Fortis Vision worked alongside Hawkes Group for the groundworks, Fusion Building Systems for the steel frame, Walker Modular for the bathroom pods and Whites Estates Lettings as marketing agent for the owners.

