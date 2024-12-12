Top floor teenage haven created at Bovis Homes at Priors Hall Park in Corby

A haven for teenagers that takes up the entire top floor of a house would be a dream for many young people – and the interior designers who styled a show home at Bovis Homes at Priors Hall Park in Corby have created exactly that.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, is building 151 homes under its Bovis Homes brand at the development, part of a consortium project that is planned to create more than 5,000 properties on the eastern edge of the town.

It’s a landmark scheme and the homebuilder engaged Edward Thomas Interiors to create a unique look for one of the show homes there – a five-bedroom three-storey house in Bovis Homes’ Yew style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house is a family-sized home with a kitchen/dining/family room that extends more than 27ft from the front to the back of the house. It has a big bay window to the side and doors leading to the garden.

The open plan kitchen/diner has been styled as a place for the family to come together.

Also downstairs is a utility room, a sitting room with doors to the garden, and a study. On the first floor there are three bedrooms with the main one having an en suite shower room, plus a family bathroom.

The top floor of the house features two good sized dormer bedrooms and a shower room, and this is where the Edward Thomas team has created a teenage retreat.

Client account manager at Edward Thomas, Sam Jones said: “These are our favourite rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Here we styled this entire floor as a teenage haven. One bedroom has a bouldering/rock climbing theme inspired by the local climbing centre.

The study is designed for any family member to focus on their work in comfort.

“The other is artisan and features a statement wall behind the bed with a Matisse-inspired wallpaper, a rattan peacock feather headboard and matching wall mirror, and craft desk for unlocking inner creativity.”

The climbing room features a combination of deep blue and mustard shades that are carried through from the walls to the accessories and seating. Strategically placed foliage adds to a clean, outdoorsy feel.

A peg board displays climbing ropes and a helmet; hooks on the wall are in the form of little climbing figures; a typographical print offers a humorous definition of bouldering; line drawings of climbers make an eye-catching focal point above the chest of drawers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the climbing theme is classy and subtle and does not dominate the room or take over from its main function of being a teenager’s bedroom with defined spaces to study and relax, as well as plenty of practical storage.

The artistic second teen bedroom on the top floor of the Bovis Homes Yew show home at the Vistry development.

Across the hallway, the second teen bedroom has a much softer feel and features earthy colours and pastel shades. A delicate, natural look is created by the materials in the headboard, lampshade and table, and a leaf motif is carried through all around the room. It has been developed as a space for an artistic young person with artwork displayed on an easel and a picture shelf.

It’s all part of an overall quality in the entire house interior that Sam described as having ‘a contemporary, luxe feel’.

He said: “The first floor has a decadent hotel vibe, with metallic accents added to the main and guest bedrooms to create instant impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A fifth bedroom is deliberately designed as multi-purpose so has a day bed for visiting friends and family but is also a space for creative writing. Don’t miss the navy colour-drenched ceiling in here – this paint technique is set to be popular in 2025.”

A colour-drenched ceiling, featured in the fifth bedroom, is a style trend to look out for next year.

Vistry’s brief for the Yew show home was focused on showcasing the house layout and how it could be styled to suit family living.

Sam said: “Styling for the ground floor encourages the family to come together so the open plan kitchen/diner has dedicated spaces for different activities including a formal six-seater dining table and a cosy reading corner overlooking the garden.

“The living room has a sumptuous L-shape sofa, perfect for movie nights, while the study could be used by parents and teenagers alike and includes artwork and accessories depicting classic family games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bovis Homes is part of Vistry Group, which also includes Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.

There are currently two, three, and four-bedroom houses for sale at Bovis Homes @ Priors Hall Park, with prices starting from £250,000 for a two-bedroom home in the Cherry house style. For more information, visit bovishomes.co.uk.