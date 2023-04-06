Top 10 garden centres across Northamptonshire, according to Google reviews

2 . Not Another Jungle - 9 George Row, Northampton, NN1 1DF

Coming in at an average of 5 stars on Google, ‘Not Another Jungle isn’t your typical garden centre, but is still a place for plant enthusiasts and avid gardeners. The store has been hailed by one customer as “The best plant shop in the UK by far! Excellent selection of indoor plants. Tony, the founder of the business is super knowledgeable and friendly.” Photo: Kirsty Edmonds