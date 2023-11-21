Three to four-bedroom Northampton house to go up for auction at a guide price of just £120,000

Property sits in a prime location in Kingsthorpe

A ‘spacious’ three to four-bed property in Northampton is set to be sold during an online auction at the end of November.

The house, in Bective Road just off the bustling Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, has a hall, downstairs toilet, lounge, kitchen and dining room / bedroom four on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a bathroom while outside there is a forecourt to the front and lawned back garden.

SDL Property Auctions, which is marketing the house on rightmove, describe it as ‘spacious’ and ideal as a potential for a ‘house in multiple occupation’ (HMO) or a family home.

The property is set to be sold on November 30 via an online auction. The guide price has been set at £120,000.

At the time of writing, the house is the cheapest full-priced home on the Northampton property market.

