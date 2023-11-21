News you can trust since 1931
Three to four-bedroom Northampton house to go up for auction at a guide price of just £120,000

Property sits in a prime location in Kingsthorpe
By Alice Dyer
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:49 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 17:53 GMT

A ‘spacious’ three to four-bed property in Northampton is set to be sold during an online auction at the end of November.

The house, in Bective Road just off the bustling Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe, has a hall, downstairs toilet, lounge, kitchen and dining room / bedroom four on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms and a bathroom while outside there is a forecourt to the front and lawned back garden.

SDL Property Auctions, which is marketing the house on rightmove, describe it as ‘spacious’ and ideal as a potential for a ‘house in multiple occupation’ (HMO) or a family home.

The property is set to be sold on November 30 via an online auction. The guide price has been set at £120,000.

At the time of writing, the house is the cheapest full-priced home on the Northampton property market.

The house is just off the Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe (pictures via rightmove)

1. 77 Bective Road, Northampton NN2 7TB

The house is just off the Harborough Road in Kingsthorpe (pictures via rightmove) Photo: Rightmove

There is a lawned garden to the rear and forecourt to the front.

2. 77 Bective Road, Northampton NN2 7TB

There is a lawned garden to the rear and forecourt to the front. Photo: rightmove

The house has a kitchen, lounge and / or dining room / fourth bedroom downstairs

3. 77 Bective Road, Northampton NN2 7TB

The house has a kitchen, lounge and / or dining room / fourth bedroom downstairs Photo: rightmove

There is a bathroom upstairs and a downstairs toilet

4. 77 Bective Road, Northampton NN2 7TB

There is a bathroom upstairs and a downstairs toilet Photo: rightmove

