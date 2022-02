Three lovely Northamptonshire villages currently have the hottest properties on the market.,

Office for National Statistics data published this week shows the median house prices in Silverstone, Syresham and Helmdon rose by nearly a quarter from £385,000 to £470,000 in the year ending June 2021.

That compares with the nine percent increase across all of West Northamptonshire.

Bearing that in mind, here's the properties currently listed on Right Move in the three villages.

1. Brabham Close, Silverstone Guide Price £500,000 Three-bed detached Howkins & Harrison, 01327 353 575 Photo Sales

2. Stewart Drive, Silverstone Guide Price £625,000 Five-bed detached Towcester Homes, 01327 611083 Photo Sales

3. Lime Kiln Close, Silverstone Four-bed detached in cul-de-sac location £435,000 Russell & Butler, 01280 815999 Photo Sales

4. Towcester Road, Silverstone, New five-bed detached - The Birch £629,995 Bovis Homes Photo Sales