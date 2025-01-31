Three generations of the same family come together at Northampton’s Hunsbury Grange

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A housing development in Northampton has seen three generations of the same family reunite after several years, providing the perfect setting for the family to call home.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joyce Mwape and her mother, Lucy, lived 70 miles apart, until Joyce relocated from her home in London to Hunsbury Grange, Upton, Northampton, to cut the distance down to a five-minute walk.

Moving with her partner, the decision to leave the capital came at a crucial point in Joyce’s life as she was pregnant with her son, Nalu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the nation recognising New Homes Week (3 – 9 February) next week, with this year’s theme focusing on ‘Community’, Joyce has highlighted the benefits of moving closer to family within one.

Joyce Mwape, with son Nalu, and mum Lucy.

Whether it is popping round for a cup of tea, watching Saturday night television together, or strolling through the area’s natural landscapes, the move has brought the family together in one place.

Originally an unplanned move, Joyce said the move positively impacted the family, with her mum, Lucy, on hand to support them, while also enjoying being so close to her grandson, who is now 9-months old.

“It all happened by chance really, and it wasn’t planned at all, but it has worked out well and we can’t imagine anywhere else we would call home,” Joyce said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Living closer to mum really helped. We’ve benefitted from her help, whether it’s babysitting, running errands, or just having that extra layer of support. It’s wonderful to watch my mum with Nalu, you can see the energy that he brings to her and the excitement she has when he’s around.”

Lucy Mwape and Joyce Mwape.

Joyce, who works as an accountant in London, initially intended to stay in the capital last year as she looked for a new home which would be more suitable for the arrival of Nalu.

However, finding a dwelling to suit their needs in the city proved challenging, and when the flat they were buying fell through, Lucy, who moved to Hunsbury Grange in 2022, suggested they move to the area.

Joyce said: “It was disappointing to see the original flat we were looking at fall through, but it presented an opportunity for us. As a family, we have a strong history with Northampton, having originally moved here in 2013, so we knew the area well and it made perfect sense to raise Nalu here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunsbury Grange, developed by Shelbourne Estates, which is part of the Morris Homes group, has a range of 4 and 5 bedroom homes, with each building having its own unique character, surrounded by natural beauty with Upton Country Park and Sixfields Reservoir sitting on its doorstep.

Lucy Mwape standing outside of her home with her daughter Joyce.

Meanwhile, with Duston a short stroll away, and Northampton town centre a 15-minute drive, residents have a host of amenities at their disposal, from pubs and eateries to an array of shopping and restaurants.

Its location was one of the deciding factors behind Joyce’s decision to move away from London, with the development’s proximity to Northampton centre allowing her to keep her job role in the capital via hybrid working.

The development is well connected, located just two miles away from the M1, and a short distance from Northampton train station, where both London and Birmingham are an hour train ride away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closer to Hunsbury Grange is a selection of excellent schools, colleges, and quality gyms and leisure centres, while the historic Delapre Abbey and its parkland is a 10-minute drive away.

She said: “It has everything we need. The area is surrounded by greenery which is perfect when raising a family. There’s a lot of heritage sites in the area too and it has easy access to Northampton centre, giving us everything we need and allowing me to commute to London and continue my work there.

“We can look to the future too, with excellent schools and colleges nearby.”

Ultimately, it was the appeal of bringing the family closer together which finally swayed Joyce’s decision, as she knows how passionate Lucy is about family in general.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Lucy owns and runs The Woodbridge Family Centre, based in Upton, which supports vulnerable families whose parenting capacity has been impacted by a range of physical, social, emotional and cognitive factors.

Regarding Joyce moving within a stone’s throw of her home, Lucy said: “It’s fantastic to have family so close to you, and I love that a I’m a quick five-minute walk from my grandson. This area is the perfect place for young families, giving them everything they need to make a home for themselves, and it’s wonderful to see Joyce venturing out on her own journey with her family.”

Speaking of the process of buying with Shelbourne Estates, Joyce added: “When you see a purchase fall through like we did, you get nervous, but the Shelbourne Estates Sales Team were brilliant and really helped us throughout the whole process.

“They were always around and always on hand to talk us through how the purchase was progressing and were very reassuring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne McGarvey, Regional Sales Director at Shelbourne Estates, said: “We’re delighted to support Joyce in finding her dream home at Hunsbury Grange, and it’s such a nice tale to see three generations of the same family living on the same development.

“Hunsbury Grange offers exceptional homes based in a vibrant community, providing a perfect spot for all families to enjoy.”

With showhomes open for viewing and homes ready to move into, prospective buyers can now explore the estate and imagine life in Hunsbury Grange.

To book an appointment visit: www.shelbourneestates.co.uk