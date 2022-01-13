This is the 'must-have' element of modern kitchens

New kitchens are in demand as never before, according to new research, as experts predict 2022 will be huge for home improvements.

This is partly due to us spending much more time at home than previously, and also because we’re using our space in different ways.

According to the recent study, by kitchen retailer Magnet, 51 per cent of Brits say they’d gladly consider a new kitchen in 2022 if funds allow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One in five people simply want a more attractive, stylish kitchen space.

Having ‘beautiful marble worktops’ is the most desired criteria for a new kitchen, while ‘zoning’ a new kitchen for multiple uses was the next priority, and surprisingly a ‘quiet’ dishwasher was the third most sought after item, to allow uninterrupted Zoom and Teams calls.

Enquiries for breakfast bars are also on the up, as they require less space than a bulky island and make for a great dedicated work from home spot.

Head of design for Magnet is Lizzie Beesley. She identified some emerging trends for 2022 based on early enquiries from early new year sales data, as follows;

Modern takes on Shaker - The pandemic has brought the need for comfort and nostalgia, and as a result we will continue to see the growth of Shaker style kitchens with refined slender frames and more range detailing for a modern take.

Breakfast Bars – These are more popular than islands as even the smallest kitchen can include one if cupboard space can be sacrificed. They make kitchens more sociable and this is a key reason why their popularity has sky rocketed.

Matt finishes - Matt finishes are continuing to grow across all colour tones. Texture and woodgrains are creeping back in, bringing warmth and dividing the space.

Worktops and handles - Worktops and handles have become far more important elements in a kitchen’s aesthetic, as they add contrast to a bold colour palette. Marble worktop finishes are set to continue with more combinations of vein styles (from abstract to spider vein) in a wider colour choice. The success of white marble is being balanced by the growth of dark dramatic marbles.

Sustainability - The need for sustainable products is becoming the biggest drive in the market. Consumers don’t want to compromise on aesthetic or price but are far more aware and will make choices accordingly. Magnet's Nordic Nature kitchen is inspired by the natural beauty of the Nordic woods, valleys, mountains and fjords.

Nordic Nature Kitchen

In the survey of 2,000 British homeowners, Magnet asked them which element their dream kitchen would include, and answers were as follows;

Dramatic marble worktops 17% Well-designed for multiple occasion use eg: WFH 15% Quiet dishwasher 13% Twin ovens to help with at home entertaining 12% Breakfast bar/ workstation 11% American style fridge 10% Accent lighting & LED’s 9% Wine cooler 5% Bifold doors to the garden 5% Coloured units 3%