News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
A selection of Northampton homes new to the books of local estate agents this week

Thinking about moving? Here's 20 Northampton homes new on estate agents books THIS WEEK with prices from £110,000 to £800k

Be first to view character Victorian properties, brand new homes or plush apartments

By Kevin Nicholls
2 minutes ago

It’s early days, but property experts are seeing signs of positivity in the first few weeks of 2023 with numbers of prospective buyers contacting agents up up by 55 percent compared with the two weeks before Christmas — the biggest New Year bounce since 2016.

Would-be sellers are jumping into action with rightmove.co.uk showing up to 200 properties in and around Northampton added to the market within the last week.

We’ve dipped into the rightmove website to find a few, with prices starting at just £110,000 and going all the way up to £800k…

1. £425,000 — Ixworth Close, Watermeadow, Northampton, NN3

Added on January 23, 2023 Extended five bedroom detached family home situated in a cul de sac location offering spacious and flexible living throughout. The property is situated on a corner plot and boasts three reception rooms, utility, garage and ample off-road parking.

Photo: YOUR MOVE - Hobin Roberts, Northampton

Photo Sales

2. £425,000 — Ixworth Close, Watermeadow, Northampton, NN3

YOUR MOVE - Hobin Roberts, Northampton Added on January 23, 2023

Photo: rightmove.co.uk

Photo Sales

3. £425,000 — Ixworth Close, Watermeadow, Northampton, NN3

YOUR MOVE - Hobin Roberts, Northampton Added on January 23, 2023

Photo: rightmove.co.uk

Photo Sales

4. £425,000 — Ixworth Close, Watermeadow, Northampton, NN3

YOUR MOVE - Hobin Roberts, Northampton Added on January 23, 2023

Photo: rightmove.co.uk

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 18
NorthamptonVictorian