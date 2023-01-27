Thinking about moving? Here's 20 Northampton homes new on estate agents books THIS WEEK with prices from £110,000 to £800k
Be first to view character Victorian properties, brand new homes or plush apartments
It’s early days, but property experts are seeing signs of positivity in the first few weeks of 2023 with numbers of prospective buyers contacting agents up up by 55 percent compared with the two weeks before Christmas — the biggest New Year bounce since 2016.
Would-be sellers are jumping into action with rightmove.co.uk showing up to 200 properties in and around Northampton added to the market within the last week.
We’ve dipped into the rightmove website to find a few, with prices starting at just £110,000 and going all the way up to £800k…