It’s early days, but property experts are seeing signs of positivity in the first few weeks of 2023 with numbers of prospective buyers contacting agents up up by 55 percent compared with the two weeks before Christmas — the biggest New Year bounce since 2016.

Would-be sellers are jumping into action with rightmove.co.uk showing up to 200 properties in and around Northampton added to the market within the last week.

We’ve dipped into the rightmove website to find a few, with prices starting at just £110,000 and going all the way up to £800k…

1 . £425,000 — Ixworth Close, Watermeadow, Northampton, NN3 Added on January 23, 2023 Extended five bedroom detached family home situated in a cul de sac location offering spacious and flexible living throughout. The property is situated on a corner plot and boasts three reception rooms, utility, garage and ample off-road parking. Photo: YOUR MOVE - Hobin Roberts, Northampton Photo Sales

