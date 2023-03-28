News you can trust since 1931
These stunning Northampton properties are currently for sale on Rightmove - but you're going to need a few quid

We all dream of where we might live if we were to have a big lottery win.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Mar 2023, 07:12 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 07:22 BST

One look at Northampton homes for sale on Rightmove shows we wouldn’t have to move too far to get a cracking home.

There are currently 11 homes for sale for over £1m, with many located in the prestigious Collingtree Park and coming with plenty of beautiful garden land.

But if you can’t quite stretch the budget to a cool £1m, then don’t worry because there are plenty other beauties for few quid less.

Here are the 17 most expensive for sale homes in Northampton currently on Rightmove.

Overlooking Collingtree Golf Course on a substantial plot, this executive detached home is set in the exclusive Collingtree Park development. It offers five bedrooms, four reception rooms and potential for further expansion.

1. Windingbrook Lane, Northampton - £925,000

Holmwood is a fine example of a stone house, believed to date to around c1631 in the Stuart period and is Listed Grade II. The property has been in the same family ownership since 1969 and retains many interesting and character features.

2. High Street, Collingtree, Northampton - Guide Price £945,000

A five bedroom detached house, with an in and out driveway, a garage and a landscaped rear garden, set on a plot of just under 0.2 acres within walking distance of Abington Park. The property has 2,987 sq. ft. of versatile accommodation spread over three floors.

3. Park Avenue South, Abington, Northampton - Guide Price £950,000

An immaculately presented and spacious four bedroom detached home situated within a sought after location of Northampton with benefits including four generous sized bedrooms, open plan living space and a beautifully landscaped garden.

4. Donovan Court, Northampton - £950,000

