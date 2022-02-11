Here's a list of the top seven areas in Northampton for first time buyers to purchase properties - according to an expert estate agent.

Senior sales director at Cotters Property, Ray Pusey, has revealed his top picks, and provided sound advice, for first time buyers in the town.

Ray said: "It's really difficult for first time buyers because of the high prices. They are struggling. Without the bank of mum and dad it's hard to get on the ladder.

"They need a good size deposit because prices have gone up a lot. I would say they need a minimum of a five percent deposit, but the more they can put down the better."

Ray said typical first time buyer homes - usually a two-bed terrace - tend to sell at £210,000, so you should look to save around £15,000 for a deposit.

However, it's still a struggle for one person to get on the ladder unless they have a very well paid job to cover the mortgage, Ray says.

He added: "People have just got to save. If you can buy with someone that would be better because you will struggle on your own.

"Investors are also competing for cheaper houses as the buy-to-let market is fairly active. So first time buyers are competing with them too.

"I would advise people look into a help to buy ISA as it could help you to buy a new build. Some of the prices on those new builds are just staggering.

"If I was a first time buyer, I would still look at Victorian properties over modern properties. The Victorian homes are better built and more solid.

"I do think the market will cool down a bit and stabilise."

1. Abington Ray said: "If you are looking for Victorian properties then Abington is the best area. It's a good location with lots of amenities. It's popular with the young, always has been. There's not much parking, though. If I was a first time buyer I would buy here. You would be looking at prices of around £210,000 here for a two-bed terrace."

2. Hunsbury Ray said: "You would be looking at paying around £220,000 for as semi-detached two-bed here. The properties are more modern and you get more for your money. There are more parking options too."

3. Kingsley Ray said: "Kingsley is very popular as it's close to town, amenities, The Racecourse and Abington Park. It's got everything on your doorstep. The house types are mainly two-bed terraces at around £210,000."

4. Kingsthorpe Ray said: "There are a lot of terraced streets in Kingsthorpe as well as amenities. There are also a lot of ex-council homes in the area, which have bigger gardens. A lot of people who are from Kingsthorpe tend to stay in Kingsthorpe, so it is a tight-knit community."