The most stylish place to live in Northamptonshire is revealed, according to a new survey

Brixworth is the most stylish place to live in Herefordshire, according to a new survey. The attractive area was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the UK’s most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place was Thrapson, Earls Barton was third, Weedon was fourth, and Long Buckby was fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery and their popularity with artists and as a filming location.

Saxon church in Brixworth, Northamptonshire

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people with panels in each county including Northants.

Brixworth came 29th on the national list which was topped by Lavenham in Suffolk.

Just north of Northampton, Brixworth has an abundance of stately homes and beautiful period housing. Easily commutable to London, Brixworth brings the perfect balance of rural retreat and urban buzz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Brixworth is the most stylish place to live in Northants.

“Any of the Northants locations voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish county, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.

“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Northants' most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That same sense of style is true with furniture and having a good eye for the right piece for your home is far more important than how much money you have to spend.”

Furniturebox provides a choice of premium furniture representing value, quality and style with the very best contemporary and modern designs.