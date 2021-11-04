Three-bedroom, semi-detached, home in Upton Lodge, with a guide price of £280,000. Marketed through Taylor Wimpey/Rightmove

The average house price in Northampton is now £281,632...here's what that will buy you right now

UK average house price has tipped over £250,000 in latest figures

By David Summers
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:02 am
Updated Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:04 am

The latest average house price statistics have revealed that the UK has tipped over the £250,000 mark for the first time.

In Northampton, the average house price is £281,632.

Here's what that, and a little bit more, will buy you in Northampton right now on rightmove.co.uk

1.

Three-bedroom, mid-terraced new home, in Upton Hall Lane, Northampton, with a guide price of £280,000. Marketed by MyResi / Rightmove

2.

Two bedroom garden view retirement apartment at Wardington Court in Welford Road, Northampton, with a guide price of £280,000. Marketed by McCarthy and Stone / Rightmove

3.

End of terrace, three-bedroom new build home, in New Duston with a guide price of £281,995. Marketed by David Wilson Homes / Rightmove

4.

Semi-detached three bedroom new build on the market for £282,995. Marketed by David Wilson Homes / Rightmove

