The average house price in Northampton is now £281,632...here's what that will buy you right now

The latest average house price statistics have revealed that the UK has tipped over the £250,000 mark for the first time.
Here's what that, and a little bit more, will buy you in Northampton right now on rightmove.co.uk
1.
Three-bedroom, mid-terraced new home, in Upton Hall Lane, Northampton, with a guide price of £280,000. Marketed by MyResi / Rightmove
2.
Two bedroom garden view retirement apartment at Wardington Court in Welford Road, Northampton, with a guide price of £280,000. Marketed by McCarthy and Stone / Rightmove
3.
End of terrace, three-bedroom new build home, in New Duston with a guide price of £281,995. Marketed by David Wilson Homes / Rightmove
4.
Semi-detached three bedroom new build on the market for £282,995. Marketed by David Wilson Homes / Rightmove