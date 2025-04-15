Taylor Wimpey to host show home launch weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebuyers from across Northamptonshire are invited to explore the new show homes in the second phase of Taylor Wimpey’s Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough

On Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April, the three-bedroom Eynsford and the four-bedroom Ayleford will be opened for the first time, allowing prospective purchasers to explore the flexible layouts and take inspiration from the interior design schemes.

Visitors can enjoy complimentary coffee and cake, while younger guests will be entertained by a face painter, ensuring fun for the whole family.

Steven Clarke, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We’re excited to launch the second phase of homes at Glenvale Park – a development that has already proven to be incredibly popular with a wide range of buyers. We’re inviting visitors to explore the new show homes and experience what life could be like in this thriving community.

An artist's impression of the Ayleford at Taylor Wimpey's Glenvale Park in Wellingborough

“The launch weekend offers a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers to tour the development, speak with our friendly team, and enjoy complimentary treats and family fun while they’re here.”

Glenvale Park offers a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, available from £295,000. To find out more about Glenvale Park and the homes available, pleasevisit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/glenvale-park