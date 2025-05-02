The huge five-bedroom semi-detached house in the sought-after Northampton neighbourhood of Phippsville is bursting with style, elegance and panache.
From the gorgeous stained glass front door and the entrance hall’s beautiful tiled floor to the luxurious gold ceiling wallpaper in the central reception room and the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed dining room, which is a celebration of Art Deco design, there are stunning features and quirky touches to be enjoyed throughout this one-of-a-kind property.
It’s been exquisitely designed and decorated, combining charm and grandeur, with bold modern touches complementing the intricate period features.
The private roof terrace with panoramic views across Northampton, the spectacular 32-foot-long kitchen and the vaulted ceiling with exposed beams in one of the five bedrooms are just some of the many delights awaiting viewers.
These photos take you on a tour of this stunning home, which is listed for sale with Tyron Ash International Real Estate on Zoopla for offers over £900,000.
