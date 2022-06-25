Take a look inside this spectacular home in Northampton on the market for £1.2 million

Agents say the entrance hall leads through to the main living area of the house which is a stunning open plan kitchen / dining room / lounge and entertainment area, complete with two sets of tri-folding doors, a breakfast bar and access to the utility room.On the first floor, the large master bedroom comes with walk-in-wardrobe, dressing table, two sets of twin ceiling fans, modern fitted en-suite and access via patio doors to the balcony. Bedroom two has fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom. There are four further double bedrooms, one is currently being used as a study and the family bathroom. Outside the front is accessed via automated double wrought iron gates with a block paved driveway allowing turning space and ample parking for around 8 vehicles and the detached double garage. To the rear is a garden which extends to in excess of 150ft and is mainly laid to lawn, with three patio area's and the summer house.