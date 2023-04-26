Take a look inside this home in Hunsbury Meadows, Northampton, which could be yours for around £650,000

‘The most impressive addition to this home is the large kitchen, lounge, diner extensions’

Oscar James are honoured to present to the market this immaculately presented four/five bedroom detached family home situated in Hunsbury Meadows. Boasting four reception rooms this individual property offers incredible space throughout.

The current owners have carried out the most beautiful renovations from top to bottom paying attention to every single detail.

The spacious entrance hall allows access to all ground floor accommodation. To the front of the property the study offers versatile space for a great home office fitted with air conditioning. The lounge has Schüco bifold doors flowing through to the rear garden and features zoned mood lighting. The most impressive addition to this home is the large kitchen, lounge, diner extensions. Not only does it give a huge open plan entertaining space but is designed to the highest standard.

The bespoke kitchen has a stunning contemporary finish with integrated AEG appliances. Boasting Quartz worktops, built in Self Clean Ovens, Microwave Oven, bean to cup Coffee Maker, floor to ceiling Fridge & Freezer & Dishwasher. The island itself features ample hidden cupboard space, heavy duty drawers, pop up sockets/usb port, induction Hob & two Wine coolers. Other benefits include fitted air conditioning, Quooker hot tap, two sets of Schüco German bi-folding doors. A stunning skylight flooding the room with natural light, under floor heating & zoned mood lighting. The utility room has been redesigned and refitted with matching bespoke works tops and cupboards offering plenty of storage housing a new boiler, a Dishwasher, sink with waste disposal, space for Washing Machine & Tumble Dryer.

To conclude the ground floor there is a cloakroom, understairs storage and stairs rising to the first floor. The third reception room is currently used as a snug however could easily create a fifth bedroom.

To the first floor you will find four good size bedrooms with the Master Bedroom boasting a walk in wardrobe/dressing room, air conditioning and a modern three piece ensuite. All other bedrooms have built in wardrobes and the bathroom is refitted with a stunning four piece suite, underfloor heating and zoned lighting.

Externally the rear garden is fully enclosed and mostly laid to lawn with a large porcelain patio providing a fantastic seating area complete with LED floor and wall mounted lights. Positioned in the corner of a private drive the frontage of this property is substantial and offers plenty of parking with access to the double garage in which has recently had new electric doors fitted. The front garden is lawned with Porcelain tiles leading to the front door. Overlooking greenery it gives a real sense of privacy there are also two gates one giving access to the rear and the other leads to a hidden bin store and discretely hides the Aircon units ventilation.

1 . UGC-Image-52907 Riverstone Way, Hunsbury Meadows Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-52916 Riverstone Way, Hunsbury Meadows Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-52918 Riverstone Way, Hunsbury Meadows Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . UGC-Image-52921 Riverstone Way, Hunsbury Meadows Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

