Take a look inside the historic Stowe Castle brought to the market for sale by estate agent Savills

Stowe Castle is being offered for sale at a guide price of £4,500,000

Stowe Castle, a unique eighteenth century farmhouse, disguised as a medieval-style castle, has been brought to the market by Savills. The Grade II Listed house, originally built as a folly to Stowe House in 1738, is widely attributed to the architect, James Gibbs.

The house boasts 60 foot castellated walls and a multitude of impressive period features within, including segmental arches, two large Ogee arched doorways with beautiful solid oak doors, an ornate marble fireplace, flagstone flooring, window seats, shutters and decorative cornicing.

Recently refurbished to a very high standard by the current owners, its sale is a unique opportunity to purchase a historic home that is well set up for family living.

Accessed via a large arched front doorway off the south facing central gravel courtyard, you are greeted by a charming entrance hallway with stone flagged flooring. The dining and drawing rooms are both easily accessible, with beautiful fireplaces, cornicing and window shutters in both. The kitchen, also with stone floors is spacious with a central island and store. The ground floor also has a sizeable family room and two WCs.

On the first floor there is an excellent range of bedrooms, including four-bedroom suites and the large principal bedroom with dressing room and en suite bathroom. All bedrooms on the first floor have en suite facilities. There is potential to extend the accommodation further by updating the large attic space on the second floor (subject to the necessary consents).

Stowe Castle is set in impressive mature gardens, surrounded by stunning open countryside. The gravelled driveway, flanked to one side by formal lawn, leads to an attractive open courtyard at the front of the house and onto a discreet parking area, with its own separate exit. To the southwest of the house, there is a formal lawned area with well maintained Beech, Laurel and Hawthorn hedging and mature trees. At the rear of the house, there is an attractive stone colonnade pergola leading to a brick building with a vaulted ceiling and sliding doors. Inside is a kitchen, living room, bedroom and WC which was previously staff accommodation. There is also a further paddock and helipad in the northwest corner.

At the front of the house, there is an impressive 2,727 sq. ft. refurbished barn. The former barn has been converted into an incredible set of spaces and secondary accommodation. The ground floor has an impressive lateral open plan lounge with connecting playroom, with a kitchen and WC to the rear. Up the oak and glass panelled staircase is a further lounge and pool room with a bar with the timber Barn gables on view above. There is also a bedroom and en suite shower room.

Nick Rudge, head of Savills Banbury, comments: “Stowe is an extremely rare opportunity to own your own castle in the Home Counties, overlooking grounds designed by one of Britain’s most iconic landscape architects.

“Designed as an eye-catcher for Stowe House, Stowe Castle does indeed have castellations, but what is hidden on the other side of its imposing walls is actually a beautifully designed and liveable family home – it’s an unusual mixture of architecture, but at the same time it’s very beautiful. Internally the house features the most exquisite interiors created by one of the most acclaimed interior designers in the country. There really isn’t anything else quite like Stowe Castle, it’s definitely a one-off.”

Edward Welton, Knight Frank, added: “Dating back to 1741, Stowe Castle is the perfect example of traditional meets contemporary, with the property’s 60 foot castellated walls housing a myriad of period features set amongst tastefully curated, modern interiors. Outside, the beautiful, mature gardens comprise established beech, laurel and hawthorn trees surrounding a formal lawn, while contemporary amenities such as the helipad and refurbished barn spanning over 2,700 square feet further add to the property’s appeal.”

Stowe Castle is being offered for sale at a guide price of £4,500,000.

Listing details here: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gblhchlac220116. For further information, contact Nick Rudge at Savills Banbury on 01295 228 002.

1 . UGC-Image-44812 Stowe Castle, a unique eighteenth century farmhouse, disguised as a medieval-style castle, has been brought to the market by Savills Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-44805 Stowe Castle, a unique eighteenth century farmhouse, disguised as a medieval-style castle, has been brought to the market by Savills Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-44806 Stowe Castle, a unique eighteenth century farmhouse, disguised as a medieval-style castle, has been brought to the market by Savills Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . UGC-Image-44809 Stowe Castle, a unique eighteenth century farmhouse, disguised as a medieval-style castle, has been brought to the market by Savills Photo: Submitted Photo Sales