Take a look inside one of the cheapest homes for sale in Northampton... but it needs A LOT of work

A three-bedroom end of terrace townhouse in Semilong is up for auction with a guide price of £90,000.

The property, located on St Andrew’s Road, is in need of significant refurbishment due to fire damage and is being sold via livestream on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am.

The house includes a ground floor with an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, and dining room. The first floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also an overgrown garden at the rear.

Estate agents Richard Greener confirm the property is not mortgageable in its current condition and will be sold to cash buyers only. It requires full internal refurbishment, including roof and ceiling repairs, and the garden also needs attention.

Similar properties in the area, when in good condition, have been known to sell for over £200,000, according to the estate agents.

For more information about this property, contact Richard Greener Sales Auction House Northamptonshire on 01604 866155.

1 . Fire-damaged three-bed house in Northampton up for auction at £90k The house, in Semilong, will be auctioned off on Wednesday (February 26). Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

