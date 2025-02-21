Take a look inside one of the cheapest homes for sale in Northampton... but it needs A LOT of work

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 13:08 BST
Take a look inside this unbelievably grotty house in Northampton which is up at auction for £90,000.

A three-bedroom end of terrace townhouse in Semilong is up for auction with a guide price of £90,000.

The property, located on St Andrew’s Road, is in need of significant refurbishment due to fire damage and is being sold via livestream on Wednesday, February 26 at 11am.

The house includes a ground floor with an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, and dining room. The first floor has three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is also an overgrown garden at the rear.

Estate agents Richard Greener confirm the property is not mortgageable in its current condition and will be sold to cash buyers only. It requires full internal refurbishment, including roof and ceiling repairs, and the garden also needs attention.

Similar properties in the area, when in good condition, have been known to sell for over £200,000, according to the estate agents.

For more information about this property, contact Richard Greener Sales Auction House Northamptonshire on 01604 866155.

The house, in Semilong, will be auctioned off on Wednesday (February 26).

1. Fire-damaged three-bed house in Northampton up for auction at £90k

The house, in Semilong, will be auctioned off on Wednesday (February 26). Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
The house, in Semilong, will be auctioned off on Wednesday (February 26).

2. Fire-damaged three-bed house in Northampton up for auction at £90k

The house, in Semilong, will be auctioned off on Wednesday (February 26). Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
The house, in Semilong, will be auctioned off on Wednesday (February 26).

3. Fire-damaged three-bed house in Northampton up for auction at £90k

The house, in Semilong, will be auctioned off on Wednesday (February 26). Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
The house, in Semilong, will be auctioned off on Wednesday (February 26).

4. Fire-damaged three-bed house in Northampton up for auction at £90k

The house, in Semilong, will be auctioned off on Wednesday (February 26). Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonNorthamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice