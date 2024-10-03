Take a look inside a nearly 200-year-old ‘fabulous family house’ in Northamptonshire

A country home in Spratton surrounded by gardens with a stone terrace and water feature has been added to the market.

The six-bedroom house in Northamptonshire is set in approximately 0.73 acres of land with an adjoining barn conversion, a cellar, two double garages, and a store room.

The non-listed property was constructed in 1830, the agents say, with the addition of a stone facade in 1897. The current owners have replaced the roof.

Agents say: “This fabulous family house has wonderfully flexible accommodation for family life with a large sociable dining kitchen, sitting room, study, office, games room, large gym, along with the grander drawing and dining rooms.

“The property is completely enclosed within stone and brick walling, making this very private and safe for children and pets.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,895,000.

Take a look around this country house in Church Road with the pictures below.

(Listed by McCallum Marsh, Tur Langton, marketed by Rightmove.)

Cotfield House

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,895,000. Photo: McCallum Marsh, Tur Langton

Cotfield House

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,895,000. Photo: McCallum Marsh, Tur Langton

Cotfield House

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,895,000. Photo: McCallum Marsh, Tur Langton

Cotfield House

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1,895,000. Photo: McCallum Marsh, Tur Langton

