Take a look at this historic Northants farmhouse on the market for £1.2 million with a unique proposition

Corner House, located in Long Buckby, is being sold by Lea Davidson and he wanted to share this five-bedroom, Grade II listed property with Chronicle & Echo readers.

What makes this such a unique opportunity is that the sale includes £600,000 of enabling development funds, which is a rare planning application which took eight years to obtain.

The house dates from the early 1600s, with later Victorian and Georgian additions, and Lea says this is “an unusual situation for a residential sale”.

The property is being sold by Jackson Grundy and they have described this as “a once in a lifetime opportunity to own and restore a historic gem”.

The description of the unique farmhouse renovation, which includes a £600,000 restoration bank account, reads: “The extensive house stands in an established walled garden of approximately two-thirds of an acre, complemented by a range of outbuildings. A cobbled courtyard provides parking for several cars.

“Currently occupied, the property has full planning and listed consents for all works, including an attic conversion, annexe conversion and a three bay garage. The completed project will give a superb six double bedroom farmhouse with a large two double bedroom annexe and studio, plus outbuildings, stables, a coach house and a historic privy.

“The farmhouse has a wealth of character features, including three working inglenooks and other fireplaces, a Georgian panelled drawing room, a 17th Century candle cupboard, an original diary, exposed beams, early oak floorboards, and flagstone floors throughout.”

The area of Murcott is surrounded by fields on the edge of Long Buckby, which is praised for having direct trains to London and Birmingham and amenities reflecting its past as a historic market town.

Lea told the Chronicle & Echo: “We bought the house in 2015 and spent several years getting the planning and listing consent passed for the work.

“The Council supported the enabling development – a special type of planning application to allow permission for plot sales to fund the repair of a listed building.

“Two building plots were approved and the funds are held by the Council in a dedicated account and bound by a S106 legal agreement to ensure the renovation works are completed as agreed.

“We love the house, but regretfully it seems time to let someone else take on and enjoy the renovation project and revive this wonderful place. It took so much time to get to the stage where the project can commence that time moved on for us.”

For more information on this historic property sale, take a look here.

1 . The historic farmhouse and renovation project is on the market for £1.2 million Corner House, located in Long Buckby, is being sold by Lea Davidson and he wanted to share this five-bedroom, Grade II listed property. Photo: Lea Davidson / Jackson Grundy Photo Sales

2 . The historic farmhouse and renovation project is on the market for £1.2 million Corner House, located in Long Buckby, is being sold by Lea Davidson and he wanted to share this five-bedroom, Grade II listed property. Photo: Lea Davidson / Jackson Grundy Photo Sales

3 . The historic farmhouse and renovation project is on the market for £1.2 million Corner House, located in Long Buckby, is being sold by Lea Davidson and he wanted to share this five-bedroom, Grade II listed property. Photo: Lea Davidson / Jackson Grundy Photo Sales

4 . The historic farmhouse and renovation project is on the market for £1.2 million Corner House, located in Long Buckby, is being sold by Lea Davidson and he wanted to share this five-bedroom, Grade II listed property. Photo: Lea Davidson / Jackson Grundy Photo Sales