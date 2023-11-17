Take a look at stunning Northamptonshire lake house on the market for £1.1 million
A stunning Northamptonshire lake house, which is still under construction, has been added to the market.
Once complete, the five bedroom house in Welton will be finished to a “high quality specification” and will include quartz worktops and built in appliances in the kitchen, under flor heating on the ground floor.
Agents say: “A stunning architect designed lakeside house, overlooking a near 2.5 acre lake, in a mature setting with two similar properties. The property is currently under construction and can be offered in its existing assembly condition at ‘offers over’ £850,000 or the completed version for £1.1 million.”
All of this could be yours for £1.1 million, when completed, or offers over £850,000, as the property stands now.
Below are two photos of what the house looks like now, and the rest are photos of what the house will look like once completed.
Listed by Brendan Petticrew & Partners, marketed by Rightmove).