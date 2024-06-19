Take a look at Northamptonshire's private gardens open to the public this summer

But in Northamptonshire’s villages, home to small and large private gardens, a growing number of garden owners are sharing their lifetime passion with the locals and the benefits for people’s wellbeing.

By sharing her private garden with the community, a Harpole garden owner is bringing attention to the positive effects gardening and garden visits have on people's physical and mental health.

She describes her garden as a place where people can "relax and feel close to nature."

Joanne Hannam, 53, the owner of the Cedar Cottage private garden in Upper High Street, said: “I think being able to garden is really good for your mental health and your well-being, but even if you don't have an opportunity to garden yourself, being able to go and visit other people's gardens or just be around nature is just a real good feeling.

“Gardening has really helped me find time to relax and connect with nature. It's just enjoyable to nurture and watch things grow.”

The National Garden Scheme (NGS), which was established in 1927 to assist district nurses, provides public access to more than 3,500 private gardens in the country and raises money for nursing and health charities through entry fees, teas, and cakes.

“It's a really good thing to be able to raise money by doing something you really enjoy and is a part of your life anyway.

“It’s a really great thing, whether it's people benefiting from the money that is raised or people benefiting from just coming around and having a look,” said Joanne.

Visitors can explore 124 of Northamptonshire's greatest gardens, many of which are going to be accessible to the public in the upcoming months, thanks to the non-profit organisation.

An NGS spokesperson said: “From country acres to urban retreats, the Northamptonshire gardens opening for the National Garden Scheme this summer offer a warm welcome and wheelbarrow loads of garden inspiration.

“With some selling plants and most serving delicious home-made refreshments, garden visiting offers an affordable and enjoyable day out. And, with all proceeds going to support some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, and Parkinson’s UK, your visit helps change lives.”

On Sunday, June 9, the community was able to visit five gardens of different shapes and sizes in Harpole, including Michael Orton-Jones's The Close and Cedar Cottage.

Joanne said: “We've had quite a few new people around to have a look, which is really nice.

“It's really enjoyable. Everybody's interested in what you're doing, and you can help them get a little bit of inspiration from what they see in other people's gardens.”

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, over the years, volunteers and visitors have contributed approximately £70,000,000 to NGS's beneficiary organisations, with more than £3,400,000 being donated in 2023.

Michael, 84, said: “It's a fantastic organisation. Absolutely wonderful.”

More than 25 gardens in Northamptonshire are set to open to the public in the following weeks.

From a traditional cottage garden to modern new-build gardens, every spot has its own unique collection of plants.

Take a look below to find out more about the Northamptonshire gardens that are going to be accessible to the public this summer.

1 . Highfields Two sheltered mixed courtyard gardens in Adstone, Towcester, are open to the public on August 18.

3 . Coton Manor Garden The 10 acre garden in Coton, Northampton, is open to the public on September 15.

4 . Flore Gardens People can visit the gardens in Flore, Northamptonshire, on June 22 and 23, at the 1 Yew Tree Gardens, The Croft, Private Garden Of Bliss Lane Nursery, The Old Bakery, The Garden House, Russell House, Rock Springs, 25 Larbourne Park Road, and Three Corners.