The Northamptonshire four-bedroom home is set in 5.3 acres of land and includes gardens, three summerhouses, and two ponds.

Surrounded by stables and barns, the one-storey property also features a gym and a garage.

Agents say: “Modern living with land and extensive outbuildings - perfect for country life.”

The house in Maidford Road, Litchborough, is on the market for offers over £1,750,000.

Take a look inside this home with the pictures below.

