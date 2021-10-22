A stunning six-bed, Georgian home complete with a swimming pool and six acres of land is currently on the market in Northamptonshire.

The detached and extended home in Gayton, near Towcester, is finished to a high specification with modern and traditional aspects such as beams.

Accessed by a gated driveway, the property has a triple garage with an office over it, a barn and an outdoor swimming pool in rural settings with exceptional views.

Inside, there is an entrance hall, three reception rooms, a kitchen with an island and adjoining breakfast room, as well as a utility room, two boot rooms, a cloakroom and a wine store.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms on the first floor, a shower room and a bathroom and the second floor has a further two bedrooms and a shower room.

In the garden there is an orchard, a vegetable garden and a wildlife area with a drained pond. There is also a summer house which acts as a changing room for the pool.

All of this could be yours for £2 million.

Take a look inside the stunning Northamptonshire home with pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Gayton dream home This Georgian property is on the market for 2 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

