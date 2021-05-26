Take a look around this dream Northamptonshire home with home cinema, gym, stunning outside entertaining areas and a feature fire pit

An extensively upgraded home sat within an outstanding, landscaped, wrap-around plot, has gone on the Northamptonshire property market for £625,000 this week.

Lake Drive, Weldon, is described by the agents as one of the most prestigious streets in the area.

With countless spectacular features, this Francis Jackson-built home boasts vaulted galleried hallways, a contemporary living-kitchen, three bathrooms and a home cinema.

The dual-aspect living room has a wood-burning stove and French doors that open onto the rear garden, with the dining room also boasting generous proportions and a dual-aspect.

One of the truly stunning features of this home is the galleried landing, which has a two-storey glazed elevation to the front aspect and provides access to four double bedrooms, two of which having beautifully-fitted en-suites, and a four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, the wrap-around plot has been thoughtfully re-designed with porcelain entertaining areas with external power points, speakers and a gas-fueled fire pit and two spacious lawns. The detached (former) triple garage has been adapted and now offers a home-office, gym and staggering home-cinema to the first floor.

A generous driveway leads to the remaining double garage.

For more on this property visit rightmove where it is being marketed by Oscar James.

