Successful first phase of Shared Ownership homes complete at Desborough developments

Platform Home Ownership has reached the completion of a successful phase at its Shared Ownership developments in Desborough, in partnership with five-star housebuilder Bellway Homes, and Ashberry Homes.

The keys were handed over to the final residents recently at The Grange, within Bellway’s Weavers Fields and Ashberry’s The Wickets developments, helping to meet the increasing demand for affordable housing in the North Northamptonshire area, all of which were secured through Shared Ownership.

Located at the northern tip of Desborough, the development comprises a range of high-quality Shared Ownership homes in a mixture of two- and three-bedroom styles purchased throughout phase one.

Built with the modern homebuyer in mind, with remote working areas, high energy efficiency, and contemporary fittings, the homes at the Grange provide a charming of the peaceful tranquillity of the Northamptonshire countryside without being too detached from the extensive amenities of nearby settlements.

Street scene at a completed Platform Home Ownership development

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Amy Hughes, Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: "We are delighted to celebrate the completion of the first phase of Shared Ownership homes at these developments.

“This milestone highlights our commitment to providing high-quality, affordable housing in North Northamptonshire. The positive response and fast sales demonstrate the demand for such housing.

"We are proud to have partnered up with Platform Home Ownership and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in future projects to help even more people find their perfect home."

Rada Knezevic, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “Desborough is a superb location within North Northamptonshire, with the potential to expand as a popular area for commuters and families to settle into their ideal home.

“Our partnership with Bellway means we know these homes have been built to an exemplary specification, and that our residents trust that they are secure in an ideal space.

“We’re delighted to be contributing towards the investment in this region, and our many other developments across the county.”

The Grange sits, nearby to the major A6 and A14 roads that connect rural Northamptonshire to the Midlands, East Anglia and the south-east.

The new homes are serviced by the nearby Havelock Infant and Havelock Junior School, which scored Outstanding and Good respectively on their most recent Ofsted reports.