Substantial detached Victorian villa just a stone's throw from the Racecourse has stunning sunken swimming pool, summer house and wine cellar

The stunning property – a detached Victorian villa built in 1898 – has four reception rooms, five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A kitchen / breakfast room opens directly onto the back garden featuring a sunken heating swimming pool, summer house and off road parking.

The unique property has been refurbished and extended to create a large family house of ‘considerable character’, according to agents Richard Greener of Northampton.

Interiors extend to around 3,300 square feet including an extensive basement with wine cellar.

This home has a wealth of original features including corbelled chimney stacks, original mosaic tiled floor, sliding sash windows, open fireplaces and the original staircase.

Browse our picture gallery to see the inside of this stunning home.

The property went on the market on July 7 and is being marketed on rightmove for £995,000.

