Stunning six-bedroom home in Northampton complete with granny annexe goes on the market for offers over £1 milllion

An individual, contemporary, detached, family home, set on an intimate plot, offering 4,400 sq ft of living space, in Weston Favell village is on the market for offers over £1 million.

The property offers six bedrooms, four with en-suite and it benefits from a two bed attached annexe, which agents say is ideal as separate accommodation for a relative, or rental income.

There is a bespoke kitchen, with integrated appliances and a large living area with wood burner. These are both complimented by bifold doors which lead to the private rear garden,

A single car garage, electric charging port and multiple car parking is available. There is planning in place for an electric gate and car port additionally.

The home is being marketed by Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair, and Rightmove.

1. Picture: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair, and Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Picture: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair, and Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Picture: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair, and Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Picture: Tyron Ash Real Estate, Mayfair, and Rightmove Photo Sales