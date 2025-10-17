Stunning £1.9m Church Brampton home with pool, party barn and designer kitchen hits the market

The impressive three-storey property on Sandy Lane, Church Brampton, offers more than 4,500 square feet of living space, together with a detached triple garage block featuring an annex, and sits within two-thirds of an acre of private, landscaped gardens.

Built in the 1950s, the home has been thoughtfully extended and updated by its current owners, blending timeless architecture with modern luxury. At its heart is a show-stopping kitchen and breakfast room by Grand Union Designs, complemented by three spacious reception rooms, making it perfect for family life and entertaining.

The property features five bedrooms, two of which boast their own suites, along with two additional bathrooms offering both bath and shower facilities. The interior has been completely remodelled within the last two years, showcasing high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

Outside, the gardens provide a private haven, complete with an outdoor swimming pool and a party barn — ideal for summer gatherings and celebrations.

Situated in one of Northampton’s most desirable addresses, this property combines character, space, and luxury in equal measure.

The home is currently marketed by Richard Greener, Northampton, and Rightmove.

1 . Sandy Lane, Church Brampton, Northampton This home is being marketed with a guide price of £1,900,000 Photo: Rightmove/Richard Greener Northampton Photo Sales

