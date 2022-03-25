Stunning designs revealed for new apartment block in Northampton town centre

Designs for a new block of flats in Northampton town centre have been revealed.

Notre Dame Mews, off Albert Place, includes 35 apartments and off road parking. The scheme includes two loft apartments with views across the town.

The scheme is being marketed by Archways Real Estate in Northampton and Rightmove.

They describe it as "bringing a unique living experience to Northampton" and say planning has been submitted. The design of the apartments by Idea Architectural Technology, has been entered for architectural awards.

The agent says: "Archways are excited to present Notre Dame Mews. Planning has been submitted for an ambitious and forward thinking residential development which will set the bar and improve the Northampton landscape.

"Plans include 35 apartments, including two loft style accommodations and Sky Bar. The new owner will be embarking on a truly unique investment aimed to bring a high end living experience to the town centre. We are currently looking at offers without planning approval," the say.

