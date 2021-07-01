Striking show homes launch this weekend at Northampton development

Two new show homes and a visitor centre are opening at Bovis Homes’ prestigious Collingtree Park location on Saturday (July 3).

The development, which is a venture between Bovis, Linden Homes and Latimer Homes, will eventually add around 1,000 homes in an area alongside its own neighbourhood facilities.

House-hunters can visit the three-bedroom Cypress and four-bedroom Maple homes with Covid-safe viewings available on an appointment-only basis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Collingtree Park development will eventually deliver 1,000 homes alongside new neighbourhood facilities.

Due to high demand, home buyers will need to be financially qualified via Meridian Mortgages in advance.

Adrian Wood, regional sales and marketing director, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to the opening of our stunning show homes at Collingtree Park.

“Following its launch, the response has been fantastic, especially for our properties with views over the neighbouring golf course. We urge house hunters to book an appointment as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Collingtree Park offers two to five-bedroom homes in its enviable position adjacent to Collingtree Park Golf Club and close to the M1.