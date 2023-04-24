Stress management experts provide top tips for Northamptonshire house movers
In recognition of Stress Awareness Month (April), Northamptonshire housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes have teamed up with The Stress Management Society to provide house hunters with top tips to reduce stress when moving home.
Moving home is undoubtedly one of the biggest decisions a person can make and, even after deciding on a property, there are a plenty of tasks to be done before moving in.
To help residents in Northamptonshire keep relaxed when moving home, the five star housebuilders reached out to The Stress Management Society, which has been helping individuals and companies to recognise and reduce stress since 2003.
Anja Predojevic, Chief Magic Officer at The Stress Management Society, said:“One of the difficulties with stress is that people experience it in different ways. This contributes to stress manifesting itself differently, so it would be wrong to over generalise when giving advice on how to identify stress in others.
“Stress isn’t avoidable, but it is manageable. A key action in order to minimise risk is to identify stress-related problems as early as possible, so that action can be taken before serious stress-related illness occurs.”
The Stress Management Society’s top tips for reducing stress when moving home are:
Plan and organise early
Start planning and organising the move at least two to three months in advance to avoid any last-minute rush. Create a to-do list and a timeline to keep track of all the tasks.
Declutter
Moving home is an excellent opportunity to declutter belongings. Go through each room and decide what can be kept, donated, sold or discarded.
Hiring a professional moving company
A moving company can help with the move. Ensure they have all the necessary licenses and insurance.
Label and pack systematically
Label each box with the contents and the room they belong to. This will make unpacking much easier. Also, pack systematically, starting with the items that are used less frequently.
Keep essential items close by
Pack a separate bag with all of the essential items such as medications, toiletries, phone chargers, and a change of clothes. Keep this bag handy during the move.
Notify important contacts
Notify important contacts such as banks, utility companies, and other services about the move. Also, update the new home address on all official documents.
Take care of yourself
Moving home can be physically and emotionally exhausting. Take breaks, eat well, and get enough sleep to avoid burnout.
Keep important documents safe
Keep all of the important documents such as passports, IDs, and legal documents in a safe and accessible place. Don't pack them in a box.
