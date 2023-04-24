Moving home is undoubtedly one of the biggest decisions a person can make and, even after deciding on a property, there are a plenty of tasks to be done before moving in.

To help residents in Northamptonshire keep relaxed when moving home, the five star housebuilders reached out to The Stress Management Society, which has been helping individuals and companies to recognise and reduce stress since 2003.

Anja Predojevic, Chief Magic Officer at The Stress Management Society, said:“One of the difficulties with stress is that people experience it in different ways. This contributes to stress manifesting itself differently, so it would be wrong to over generalise when giving advice on how to identify stress in others.

BN - 001 - The Booth style of home at Glenvale Park

“Stress isn’t avoidable, but it is manageable. A key action in order to minimise risk is to identify stress-related problems as early as possible, so that action can be taken before serious stress-related illness occurs.”

The Stress Management Society’s top tips for reducing stress when moving home are:

Plan and organise early

Start planning and organising the move at least two to three months in advance to avoid any last-minute rush. Create a to-do list and a timeline to keep track of all the tasks.

Declutter

Moving home is an excellent opportunity to declutter belongings. Go through each room and decide what can be kept, donated, sold or discarded.

Hiring a professional moving company

A moving company can help with the move. Ensure they have all the necessary licenses and insurance.

Label and pack systematically

Label each box with the contents and the room they belong to. This will make unpacking much easier. Also, pack systematically, starting with the items that are used less frequently.

Keep essential items close by

Pack a separate bag with all of the essential items such as medications, toiletries, phone chargers, and a change of clothes. Keep this bag handy during the move.

Notify important contacts

Notify important contacts such as banks, utility companies, and other services about the move. Also, update the new home address on all official documents.

Take care of yourself

Moving home can be physically and emotionally exhausting. Take breaks, eat well, and get enough sleep to avoid burnout.

Keep important documents safe

Keep all of the important documents such as passports, IDs, and legal documents in a safe and accessible place. Don't pack them in a box.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “These tips from The Stress Management Society are a great way for Northamptonshire residents to minimise worry as they look to move home.

“For anyone interested in making a move to one of our developments in the county, we advise you to book an appointment with our expert Sales Advisers who will be happy to clear any questions or concerns about moving house.”

Those looking to sell their existing property should consider the developer’s Part Exchange Guarantee scheme which can take all the hassle out of moving, as well as allows the homebuyer to stay in their current property until their new home is ready.